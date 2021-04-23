This is the cover of SPORT

04/24/2021 at 12:01 AM CEST

Today on the cover of SPORT, Barça suspects that Dembélé wants to exhaust his contract to go free in 2022 and the club puts him on the market and will not hear offers of less than 50 million. For its part, Juventus is already negotiating with its agent if it arrives with the release letter.

Sergi Roberto celebrates 300 games with Barça and we spoke in a SPORT interview with Pau Torres. In the Euroleague, Barça is still alive after an agonizing extension, and finally, Nadal is in the semifinals through the front door where he will face Carrño.