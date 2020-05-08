The pandemic of the new coronavirus disrupted the lives of millions of people and, overnight, the mask or face mask became a fundamental part of everyone’s daily life. However, despite this, there are still people who misuse this article, recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the protective measures against Covid-19.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the mask was recommended especially for healthcare workers, for people with a cough, runny nose, or respiratory problem, or for those caring for patients with a positive diagnosis of Covid-19. However, the international health authorities have expanded the use of this product for all people who visit crowded places (public transport, markets, supermarkets, banks, etc.) and people who find it difficult to have a physical distance.

Even several countries have already established the use of masks as a mandate and whoever fails to do so may incur sanctions.

Dr. Carlos Quant explains that there are three types of masks: surgical (disposable), N95 and homemade, made of cloth. He says that the first thing to do before using the mask is to wash your hands with soap and water.

Subsequently, the infectious medicine internist explains that the mouth is covered in such a way that there is no space or air leakage between the face and the mask. It is important that the mask does not touch the mouth because it gets wet and this can facilitate the transmission of the virus.

The doctor recommends that you avoid touching the mask while wearing it, because the infection can be transmitted by touching your eyes, mouth or hair. If you touch the mask you should wash your hands with soap and water.

The correct use

Many people have found wearing the mask uncomfortable and proceed to remove it in any way. The correct thing is to remove it or take it from the extreme bands, without touching the inner part of the mask, and deposit it in the garbage container. Then you have to wash your hands with soap and water again.

The doctor explains that the duration of a mask is two to four hours, but it can be prolonged according to use.

For cloth masks, which are reusable, they should be washed with soap and water and allowed to dry for reuse.

«The homemade mask can be made of cotton fabric or even of a more resistant material. The filtration capacity of a cloth mask is not so high but low but it can avoid coming into contact with the large drops that a person expels when he speaks, coughs or sneezes », adds the doctor.

Quant emphasizes that “the mask is one more procedure among the precautions to be taken in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but other measures such as hand washing, the use of gel and physical distancing must be followed.”