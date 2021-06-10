This is the complete picture of the origin and composition of the garbage of the oceans

The new study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, puts figures on the composition of marine litter on a global scale. On average, 80% of the objects found are of plastic. It is by far the dominant material, followed by metal, glass, clothing Y textiles, eraser, paper, and processed wood. The highest proportion of plastic is found in surface waters (95%), followed by coasts (83%), while river beds show the lowest proportion of plastic (49%).

Single-use bags, bottles, food containers and wrappers are the four most polluting products, accounting for almost half of all objects found.

The objects related to the home and industrial activity have special relevance in the bottoms and banks of rivers, while the residues related to tobacco consumption (cigarette packs, plastic covers and lighters) are especially abundant on beaches. Although the study used only data prior to the covid-19 pandemic, articles of medical and hygienic origin usually appear on the seabed near the coast, being related to discharges through toilets.

But what is more striking is that of the 112 categories of garbage used in the analysis, only 10 plastic products represent three-quarters of all the articles found in the world. Waste from outdoor consumer activities, primarily ready-to-eat takeout foods and beverages, largely dominates in global waste.

The irresponsible production of single-use plastic articles, the inappropriate behavior of some users, and the failures in the recovery systems lead to a continuous leakage of plastic into nature. This entry, along with the persistence of plastic, explains the exaggerated presence of this material in the ocean.

Plastic action plans have already been designed for the European Union or the UK, however the market restrictions of these plans are limited to superfluous or easily replaceable single-use items.

“Restrictions on the use of plastic items such as straws, cotton buds for ears and drink shakers, although they are correct, here we show that they do not yet address the main problem ”, he warns Andres Cózar, professor at the University of Cádiz and coordinator of the study.

On the basis that avoiding the production of waste is the most effective way of minimizing pollution by garbage, the authors advocate the prohibition of expendable plastic products in consumption activities abroad as a priority management measure.

For those consumable products in the open air that are considered essential, the study suggests a special application of the so-called “extended producer responsibility” (RAP), together with a deposit fee reimbursable to the consumer of products abroad, both measures justified by the extra risk of escape to the environment of this type of products.

Likewise, the substitutions of plastic articles for alternatives made of more easily degradable materials should consider the impacts throughout the entire life cycle of the product, including its production, transport, and disposal.

“We found that paper and cardboard articles, for example, show a very low presence in nature [1 % de media], but its production also requires a sustainable supply of raw material “, points out Carmen Morales, researcher at the University of Cádiz and first author of the study.

“Our initial idea was simple, to develop a ranking of the products that contribute the most to marine litter as a reference for preventive policies,” Morales explains. “We soon realized that it was not such an easy task; we were fortunate to have the support of researchers and NGOs from around the world, but the existing information is based on very different sampling methods and classification criteria ”, he adds.

The poor comparability of the data made it difficult to draw a comprehensive picture of the situation. The team of researchers applied a systematic harmonization protocol to integrate each of the large databases available in the world. This process, with more than 12 million standardized garbage records, made it possible to connect and compare patterns between ecosystems and regions of the world.

A selective distribution of large and small plastic

Disposable plastics derived from consumption on land are the most frequent products in marine litter on a global scale. However, the proportion of garbage related to maritime activity increases in sparsely inhabited areas, to the point of becoming the predominant type of garbage on the high seas and in high latitudes (> 50º).

Interestingly, the composition of litter on the ocean’s surface changes from disposable items near the shore to a predominance of objects related to deep-sea fishing. The explanation shown by the study has to do with the effect of wind and waves, which repeatedly sweep floating objects towards the coast.

There they end up being accumulated in the nearby bottoms or they enter an accelerated process of wear and tear on the coast, until they are reduced to tiny fragments, the microplastics. It is then, in the form of microplastics, when they can more easily overcome the waves, be released to the open sea, and enter the transport circuits of ocean currents.

In 2014, Andrés Cózar and his team presented the first global map of plastic in the ocean. They revealed the existence of five large areas of floating plastic accumulation, one in the center of each of the ocean basins. However, 99% of the plastic collected in the great ocean gyres during that exploration were fragments smaller than 2 cm.

“A great question was left unanswered, where were the bottles, bags, and all those large objects that enter the sea?”, Says Andrés. On this occasion, the team was looking for the large marine litter, the so-called macro-garbage (> 2 cm), and the found linked to coastal areas.

“The macro-garbage concentrations in coasts and coastal bottoms are of the order of 10,000 times higher than the concentrations in the deep bottoms, and 100,000 times higher than in oceanic waters”, concludes Andrés. “The coast is presented as a key strip to intercept garbage before it becomes microplastics and is spread uncontrollably by the ocean,” adds Carmen.

The study figures the contribution of maritime activities to marine litter at 22%

The study figures the contribution from maritime activities to marine litter by 22%, with the indication that this estimate represents a lower limit. It only includes objects clearly related to maritime activity (mainly fishing gear), although there may be household, industrial or other items that have been discarded from any type of vessel.

Garbage from marine sources, due to its diversity, requires a more complex recipe for actions, among which a global fixed rate is suggested for the landing of waste in port. “The unloading of garbage in any port should not involve a cost dependent on the quantity landed,” says Andrés.

The accumulation of garbage in the oceans is one of the great challenges of this century. Scientific and social concern has triggered a wave of initiatives aimed at mitigating this problem. However, the knowledge required to guide action plans is still limited. Although abundant, the information needed to assess the origin of the garbage is fragmented and dispersed.

Decision-making, increasingly urgent, often has to be based on data with a partial view of the problem. In this study, the products with the greatest presence in each of the seven socio-economic regions of the world are identified. Although there is no silver bullet for trash contamination, studies like this provide a consistent basis on which to define and coordinate more effective action plans.

Funded by the BBVA Foundation, the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the Andalusian Government, this new study integrates the trash inventories carried out on beaches, rivers, coastal waters and the open sea, both on the surface and on the bottom. The team behind this study, led by Andrés Cózar and Carmen Morales from the University of Cádiz (UCA), is made up of 15 institutions from 10 countries.

Reference:

C Morales-Caselles, et al. 2021. “An inshore-offshore sorting system revealed from

global classification of ocean litter ”. Nature Sustainability, doi.org/10.1038/s41893-021-00720-8