This is the complete cast of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus

Good news for Star Wars fans. Disney Plus has just announced what will be the official cast of the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. And just as the rumors anticipated, the series will be full of familiar faces.

How could it be otherwise, It will be Ewan McGregor, again, the one in charge of giving life to one of the most famous Jedi in the Galaxy. The actor repeats in the same role of the second trilogy and is the connection point between the series and the films. And it will, in addition, along with Hayden Christensen, who also repeats as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader in his most important Star Wars role.

However, they are not the only ones who will make an appearance in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who played young Owen and Beru Lars in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, also reprise their leading roles.

In addition, as confirmed by Disney, the rest of the cast is made up of:

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit) Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) Rupert Friend (Homeland) O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Den of Thieves) Sung Kang (The Fast and the Furious) Simone Kessell (Of Kings and Prophets) Benny Safdie (Pieces of a Woman)

Many familiar faces in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney Plus

The company has also confirmed, following the announcement of the final cast of the series, that Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus has already entered production. It is about of the second great premiere of the franchise in serial format that goes straight to Disney Plus after The Mandalorian, one of the great stars of the catalog.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, and follows in Obi-Wan’s footsteps as he grapples with the consequences of his apprentice Anakin Skywalker turning to the Dark Side and becoming Darth. Vader.

Undoubtedly, one of the great events of the Star Wars universe that will give Disney Plus even more life, establishing it as the platform with the most powerful streaming catalog of its own. For now, the release date is unknown.

