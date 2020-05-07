In recent years the name of Valentin Elizalde He has been remembered for the legacy he left behind in a somewhat short career. It seems like a lie but almost 14 years have passed since all the media in the country published the news about the death of the ‘Golden Rooster’, one of the most brutal in the entertainment world in Mexico for how things developed.

We are sure that many will remember the exact point of their lives – and even what they were doing – when they found out what had happened that morning in November 2006 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. After so much time, many keep remembering it with affection and every so often in social networks, others more putting in every opportunity that they have some songs like “Vencedor”, “I love you like this” or “Go now”.

However, now his name rings again for something that leaves us with a square eye, because supposedly one of the people who was present the day he lost his life, his cousin ‘Tano’, would be one of those responsible for his death, making the whole country remember the case of the singer and the abrupt way in which he left this world.

Before getting to that fact that everyone is talking about right now, We will review a little of the career of Valentín Elizalde, what happened on the day of his death as well as the statements that have led

See on YouTube

The rise of ‘The Golden Cockerel’

Valentín Elizalde was born on February 1, 1979 in Jitonhueca, a town located in the municipality of Etchojoa, Sonora. Music was somehow always linked to him, because since he was a child he loved to sing and he dedicated himself to selling cassettes outside the palenquesLater, he moved to Guadalajaras and Guasave until settling in Tobarito.

It was there and inspired by his father when began to take seriously the idea of ​​getting fully into music. On June 24, 1998 he gave his first concert as part of the celebrations of San Juan in Bacáme Nuevo, after that show he planned to record his first album and began to gain fame in states like Jalisco, Chihuahua and of course, Sonora and Sinaloa.

In addition to singing and winning over people, Valentín composed the vast majority of his songs, which were captured on his first album, Amor que muere. Among the styles he dominated were the Sinaloan drum and of course the well-known narcocorridos, making it very clear in the album Mafiosi Returns from 1999.

A year later he would launch TFederal ration, Album with which he managed to gain fame in Mexico and the United States, but narcocorridos were not always his main interest, since in the midst of tension between drug trafficking and the government of our country, He decides to get away from these songs a bit to get to the more romantic side of his audience.

See on YouTube

From there it begins to throw balls like “Domesticated wolf”, “I love you like this”, “How it hurts”, “Go now” and many more, achieving recognition at all levels. Based on effort and dedication, Valentín Elizalde began to climb to become, at the time, the most important Mexican regional music singer.

See on YouTube

The tragic November morning

At the peak of his career, ‘El Vale’ filled almost anywhere it was advertised, however it was always known that he had a few enemies out there. On November 24, 2006, Valentín Elizalde took the stage at the palenque of the Expo-Fair in Reynosa, Tamaulipas accompanied by his Guasaveña Band.

He greeted the public and his musicians began to play the first notes of “To my enemies”, a song that since it was published was controversial. There are many stories around it, but the best known is that supposedly in this song, Elizalde sang on behalf of ‘Chapo’ Guzmán and dedicated it to his enemies of the Gulf Cartel and his former armed wing known as Los Zetas.

While Valentín Elizalde made the public vibrate singing “the dogs are still barking, a sign that I am advancing …”, to his bad luck among all the people who packed the palenque he was Jaime González, better known as ‘The Hummer’, alleged head of the Plaza de Los Zetas in Reynosa and main leader of the organization.

According to some means, to ‘The Hummer’ seemed to him that singing “To my enemies” had been a lack of respect that sounded precisely in his territory. As if that were not enough and at the request of the public, Valentine re-performed this song to end the concert, signing without knowing his own death.

See on YouTube

According to some witnesses, ‘El Hummer’ only said a single word to his men, “Kill him”. At the end of his show, Valentín Elizalde received enormous applause and returned to the dressing rooms. Supposedly your representative and best friend, Mario Mendoza Grajeda listened to the order that the member of Los Zetas had givenSo he asked the ‘Golden Rooster’ to immediately leave the arena.

Valentin with Mario, his cousin ‘Tano’ Elizalde and the driver Raymundo Ballesteros left in a Suburban truck of the year. On the way, the representative told ‘El Vale’ what had happened, but at that time they left the state their lives were at risk.

The singer sent a last message to his fiancée and they left without a fixed course. Unfortunately, just a few meters from the Reynosa palenque and around 3 in the morning on November 25, 2006, two trucks intercepted Valentín and his companions, seconds later a flurry of gunfire began with high-powered weapons such as AK-47 and AR-15.

The outcome of the story we all know, Valentín Elizalde with his representative and driver died instantly on the spot, after receiving 60 rounds of bullets of different calibers. The only survivor of this was ‘Tano’, who he was only injured and as he could he escaped from the scene, but still missing to get to it.

Three days after this fact, the singer was veiled at his ranch in Jitonhueca and was later buried in Guasave. Maybe we all remember the death of ‘El Gallo de Oro’ because immediately and as if it were gunpowder, the video of his autopsy began to be shared, where we could see the last image of Valentín, who was shot in the head, torso, legs and arms.

Practically all the curious people saw how ‘El Vale’ ended, starting his legend in a very strange way because, ironically, he died at the age of 27, like some of the most important rock musicians, like Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Brian Jones and more.

“Tano” Elizalde was the mastermind of the singer’s death?

Now we are going with the topic of the moment. To many it seemed quite curious and strange that of the four people who were in that truck in Reynosa, the only one who managed to save the death had been ‘Tano’ Elizalde. For years some started theories that he had been the culprit in this situation, but now some statements came out that could confirm this.

It turns out that in the popular TV Azteca show business, Selling, interviewed Marysol Castro –Ex-wife of Valentín Elizalde’s cousin. In that talk he said that has suspicions that ‘Tano’ was involved in the death of the popular singer regional mexican, because days before he had some somewhat strange attitudes

“That day‘ Tano ’was very nervous, extremely nervous, he didn’t want to go. Many times he said he did not want to go, he said that Mario had caught that date, he did not know why like this, Marisol tells about what her now ex-husband lived before leaving to fulfill that concert in the Reynosa palenque.

However, despite telling you this, Later, thanks to Valentin’s brothers, he learned that the one who had closed that date had actually been ‘Tano’ himself., since originally that day the ‘Gallo’ had a presentation in Tijuana, but They canceled this concert at the insistence of Elizalde’s cousin.

Marysol Castro also says that Valentín Elizalde himself did not want to go to Reynosa, but since he already had the commitment, he had no choice but to sing for all his audience.

The ex-wife revealed that That day ‘Tano’ Elizalde was quite strange, because he did not accompany the singer to sign autographs as he used to do and that hours before the terrible event, the singer’s cousin slept in the van that was transporting them, a position he never abandoned and that saved his life.

See on YouTube

And now it turns out that ‘Tano’ is also a boyfriend of the widow of Valentín Elizalde

In the same show program, they continued with the interview with Marysol, who confirmed that ‘Tano’ Elizalde had started a relationship with Gabriela Sabag –The only wife of the singer and executor–, a fact that in addition to considering her a betrayal for her, it is worse for the memory of Valentine, who gave her more than he deserved.

According to Castro, the ‘Gallo’s’ cousin began to meet Gabriela a few months ago, when he traveled to her house to talk about the rights of Valentín Elizalde: The truth of my Tano, the bioseries that both are producing.

During all those days Sabag’s husband came to find them together, which he could not bear and for which he asked for a divorce. This was also confirmed by Karely, the daughter of ‘Tano’, validating the fact that the cousin and wife were dating.

Marysol Castro affirms that many of the assets that once belonged to Valentín Elizalde, ‘Tano’ kept them, how the bus that he used for his tours, unpublished song tapes that he later released in the form of discs And till registered the brand as its own from the singer’s band, La Guasaveña.

See on YouTube

And if the reasons for doubting him were not enough, revealed that ‘Tano’ is responsible for the occasions when the ‘El Gallo de Oro’ grave has been vandalized, who has never even denied it. To finish and ‘tying all the ends’, Marysol mentions something that leaves us thinking that he could be behind the death of his cousin:

“It is very easy to realize what is happening. If you want to dress like Valentine, you have Valentine’s wife, you want to sing, you are doing the bioseries, you want to be the main actor, what’s going on? Was it love or was it envy?

See on YouTube

