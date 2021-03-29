This is the classification of the Spanish group for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

03/28/2021 at 10:36 PM CEST

Sport.es

Spain ended the Matchday 2 of their qualifying group for the Qatar 2022 World Cup occupying the second position that would give him the right to play the repechage. After the agonizing victory in Georgia (1-2), Luis Enrique’s pupils add four points and are two behind Sweden, which fulfilled the predictions on its visit to Kosovo and leads the standings with six points.

The Spanish team will have the opportunity to unseat the Nordic team on Wednesday, as Janne Andersson’s men rest. Spain receives Kosovo in La Cartujawhile Greece will face Georgia.

If Luis Enrique’s men do not fail, they will close this FIFA matchday as the first in the group with seven points, one more than the Swedes, awaiting the next FIFA match, already scheduled for September.

Let us remember the importance of finishing the qualifying phase as first, since only the leaders of each of the ten groups are assured of their direct presence at the Qatari event. The ten seconds must go to a play-off which will also be joined by the top two UEFA Nations League finishers who have not previously won their pass.

Classification

Equipment PJ PG PE PP GF GC P

Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Spain 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Greece 1 0 1 0 1 1 one

Georgia 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

Kosovo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Results

Matchday 1

Spain 1-1 Greece

Sweden 1-0 Georgia

Matchday 2

Georgia 1-2 Spain

Kosovo 0-3 Sweden

Next day

Spain – Kosovo 03/31/2021 8:45 PM

Greece – Georgia 03/31/2021 8:45 PM