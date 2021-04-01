This is the classification of the Spanish group after the victory against Kosovo

Spain beat Kosovo in their third match en route to Qatar World Cup 2022. The team of Luis Enrique it fulfilled its obligation to get the three points and is already leader of group B of the qualifying phase. The Spanish team has seven points and one more game than Sweden, which is second.

And it is that after the stumble of the first day against Greece, Spain She was obliged to beat Kosovo so as not to complicate the road to Qatar 2022 and she complied without any problem. The goals of Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres they put a game on track in the first half without history in which Kosovo did not put up opposition.

After passing through the changing rooms, a serious mistake by Unai Simón led to Kosovo’s first goal. Gerard Moreno at the exit of a corner scored the sentencing goal that leaves Spain as the leader of group B of the Qatar 2022 World Cup classification. In the other group duel Greece and Georgia shared the points.

This is how the group from Spain remains

1st Spain – 7 points (one more game)

2nd Sweden – 6 points

3rd Greece – 2 points

4th Georgia – 1 point (one more game)

5 Kosovo – 0 points