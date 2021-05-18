This is the classification of the Santander League

The classification of the Santander League it is burning. The dispute on the 37th day of the competition produced a lot, a lot of emotion, unexpected results and teams already relegated. The fight for the title, however, is still alive and Real Madrid Y Atlético de Madrid The owner of the cup that accredits the champion will be played on the last day, with the colchoneros with an advantage thanks to their comeback against Osasuna. Eibar is the first team relegated to second.

The mattress team began by losing their game and their chances of winning the League became very complicated, but Renan Lodi and Luis Suárez appeared in time to turn the score around. Atleti, therefore, stands with 83 points in first position of the table, two more than Real Madrid, who despite winning at San Mamés at Athletic Club is left with 81 points in second place in the table.

Barcelona remains third despite falling at home to Celta de Vigo, in a match that shows the deficiencies of the Barça team, either mentally after the stumble last week in Valencia against Levante. The culés, with 76 points, the third position will be played on the last day with the Seville (74 points), although no longer title options.

Eibar, to second

Regarding the descent, the Eibar is the first team relegated to the SmartBank League, after losing to Valencia in a match in which he had no options. The Basques will play second, and the two remaining places will be played on the last match by Huesca, which fell to Betis, Elche and Valladolid, which in 38th is measured at Atlético de Madrid.