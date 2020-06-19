Barcelona and Sevilla drew (0-0) in the match corresponding to matchday 30 of the Santander League. The point makes Barcelona continue in a lead that could lose on Sunday if Real Madrid wins in Anoeta. Those of Quique Setién are left with 65, the same that Real Madrid could have beating Real Sociedad.

However, the particular goalaverage is favorable to Real Madrid. The Whites tied at the Camp Nou and won at the Santiago Bernabéu, which would give them the title in the event of a tie.

Sevilla, for its part, remains in third place with 52 points and he is threatened by an Atlético de Madrid that could equal him if he defeats Valladolid on this day.

Villarreal extended their full win after the break due to the coronavirus pandemic after beating Granada (0-1). In this way, Villarreal, seventh, reaches 47 points, the same as Getafe and Real Sociedad. With this victory they can even think about even aspiring to the Champions positions that Atlético has with 49. Granada, meanwhile, stays with 43 and sees its climb to European places slowed down.

In the other game of the day, Mallorca and Leganés signed the tables in a draw that is not enough for vermilion, 26 points, or for pepineros, 24 units. Both remain in the relegation zone at one and three points from permanence, respectively, a distance that can be increased if Celta (27) and Eibar (28) manage to score.