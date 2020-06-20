The Atlético de Madrid He won in extremis at Valladolid and reaches third place, with the same points as Sevilla and already takes Getafe four points ahead, fifth, the first of the aspirants to get into the Champions zone. For its part, Barcelona continues to lead the Santander League standings, waiting for what Real Madrid does against Real Sociedad. Those of Zinedine Zidane have the ‘goal average’ earned to the Catalans, so they depend on themselves to be champions of the tournament.

Saturday opened it Espanyol, who received Levante in Cornellá. Those of the Pitu Abelardo they fell defeated against the granotas with a clear 1-3. Borja Mayoral opened the can and minutes later David López tied, but already in the second act the goals of Bardhi and Pedrosa, in own door, allowed Paco López’s men to take the three points.

Then the Athletic-Betis, which ended with a 1-0 victory for the locals thanks to Íñigo Martínez’s solitary goal. This defeat leaves Rubi on a tight rope, who saw his own squander a golden opportunity in a penalty missed by Sergio Canales, who sent the ball over the crossbar.

In the 19:30 clash, Getafe and Eibar met at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The game, which ended with 1-1 on the scoreboard, was rough and with little football. The locals went ahead with a goal from Etebo half an hour into the game, but the Mendilibar team managed the equalizer thanks to a goal from Charles in the 50th minute.

By last, Atlético de Madrid beat Valladolid with a last goal by Vitolo in a game with many opportunities and alternatives in the game.

On Friday, the puncture of the Barcelona, who did not pass the goalless draw against Sevilla and gives Real Madrid opportunities in the fight for the Santander League title. Villarreal continues with full victories since the return of the championship winning 0-1 to Granada and Mallorca and Leganés signed the tables one in Balearic territory.