Goodbye to day 31. A day that has not been particularly favorable for Espanyol, which is still in the midst of struggling to get out of relegation but which is slowly sinking. There are already eight points that the Blue and Whites must overcome to be able to continue in First after the defeat at Villamarín and the victory of Eibar in Ipurua against Valencia. Abelardo’s men are still in the red lantern of a classification led by Real Madrid after the Whites win against Mallorca, once again full of controversy over the VAR.

06/26/2020

Act at 00:37

CEST

.

Barcelona follows in the wake of Zidane’s, while Atlético de Madrid, third, and Sevilla, fourth, fight to lead the other League. Real Sociedad, Getafe, Villarreal and Valencia fight for the other European positions. The Submarine is the fittest, with three wins and a draw in the last four games.

Below, in addition to Espanyol, Leganés and Mallorca continue to fight to save themselves. Eibar and Celta are rearing their heads and on this day 31 they achieved two key victories that smell like first. Eibar is six points from relegation while Celta is already seven with the last two victories. Everything red hot.

Abelardo must not be too happy | .