This is the classification of the group of Spain after the game against Sweden

06/14/2021

On 06/15/2021 at 00:29 CEST

The first day of Group E of the Eurocup leaves a selection above the rest: Slovakia.

Slovakia, who beat Poland in the first group match 1-2 thanks to goals from Mak and Skriniar, occupy the top position with three points and a +1 goal difference.

Behind the Central European team are Spain and Sweden, which after their zero tie they end the first day of the group with a point.

Without points, therefore, there is Poland, which occupies the last position.

Teams PJ Points GF GC Slovakia 1 3 1 0 Spain 1 3 1 0 Sweden 1 0 0 1 Poland 1 0 1 2

On the next day, Sweden and Slovakia will meet on Friday 18 (3:00 p.m.), while Spain-Poland will be played on Saturday 19 at 9:00 p.m.