95 days later it resumes LaLiga Santander 2019-2020 with the Seville derby in the Sánchez Pizjuán between Seville and Betis. The Baeticos played precisely the last game before the stop caused by the Coronavirus pandemic on March 8, winning the Real Madrid at home (2-1). That defeat cost the Whites the leadership, which is once again in the hands of the FC Barcelona; In the absence of 11 days to finish the championship, the Catalans have 58 points, two more than its eternal rival.

The Seville is the one who follows in the wake of the two giants, third with 47 points, and you find options to cut distance to both if it is imposed today on your neighbor. The Betis, meanwhile, reaches the derby in twelfth position, with 33 points, 8 above the descent. Ruby, a Verdiblanco coach, ensured his continuity in office after the aforementioned victory against Madrid and he hopes to continue the streak adding something positive in this great meeting that starts today Thursday at 22:00.

It will not be until Saturday when the leader, the FC Barcelona, who will play in the field of Majorca also at 22:00. For this shock Quique Setién recovers Luis Suarez, He has been down since February, which will allow him to line up his 11th gala, with which to add a new victory that will keep him in the first place in the table. The Balearic Islands are in a relegation position, eighteenths with 25 points, one of salvation, but this season they were already defeated in They are Moix large teams such as Real Madrid, Valencia or Villarreal.

Sunday it is the turn of the set of Zidane to be measured at Eibar, from 7:30 p.m. For this clash, to be played in Valdebebas for the works that are being carried out in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu, the Gallic technician has practically all his staff available, with the return of important pieces such as Hazard and Asensio, after their respective injuries. The Real Madrid will seek to start this final phase of the league on the right foot to overcome the setback in the Villamarin before the break, and to continue fighting side by side with the Barca for winning this unusual championship.

The fight for the remaining two squares of Champions is very open, with 5 teams separated by only 5 points. Behind the Seville, third, is the Real Sociedad, fourth with a point less, 46; the same as the Getafe, that right now would be out of the maximum European competition. The Basques receive Osasuna on Sunday at 22:00, while the azulones play on Friday at 19:30 in Pomegranate. With 45 points there is the Atlético de Madrid, in sixth position, before playing on Sunday at 14:00 in San Mamés, before him Athletic. Seventh is he Valencia with 42 points and his return to LaLiga will be on Friday, in another derby, receiving the I raised from 22:00 hours.

