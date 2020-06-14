Barcelona continues to lead the Santander League after the victory at Son Moix against Mallorca 0-4. The azulgranas will finish day 28 at the head of the classification regardless of what Real Madrid does against Eibar at Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Sunday opened Athletic and Atlético de Madrid in San Mamés. Simeone’s men added one more tie and see how Seville escapes them in the fight for third place. Iker Muniain put the Basque team ahead, but a minute later Diego Costa did the one that in the end It would be the definitive 1-1.

On Saturday, Barcelona’s victory against Mallorca allows them to continue leading the Santander League alone. ANDl Valladolid takes air at the expense of Leganés, who beat 1-2. The cucumbers will be reassured by the Celta defeat by 0-1 against Villarreal at the discount time, but not the Espanyol win 2-0 against Alavés in Cornellá.

Already on Friday, Granada beat Getafe 2-1, points that the azulones lose in their fight to finish in European competition this Santander League. On the other hand, Valencia did not pass the tie in the derby against Levante. Rodrigo made both of the che, but Melero, in the discount and penalty, put the equalizer. The Santander League resumed last Thursday Seville and Betis in Pizjuán and the locals they took the three points when they won 2-0 over their eternal rival.