this is the city of La Central more than 30 years after the accident

Pripyat was a utopian city within the former Soviet Union. Built alongside the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, it featured all the modern luxuries the Soviet government could offer, and its stores were never emptied even in the harshest of times. However, his fate changed forever on April 26, 1986, taking the brunt of what is considered the worst accident in the history of nuclear energy.

Today we are going to see the before and after of this ukrainian city thanks to the images from the Forgottenisland.net project. It started as a website to show abandoned places, but has become a portal almost entirely dedicated to documenting what Pripyat is like today, more than 35 years after the nuclear disaster.

The person in charge of this project is Kamil, a Polish photographer who has lived in a small town in Scotland for more than 15 years. However he grew up in Poland, a neighboring country of Ukraine, so He has been hearing about the Chernobyl accident since he was a child, which has made him grow a fascination and interest in trying to show us how the area has changed over time.

Pripyat and Chernobyl before and after the accident

The tour starts in Pripyat city center, in which a few decades ago was one of its great avenues with well-pruned bushes and streets in perfect condition. Today, the place has been invaded by some trees that have begun to lift the pavement, giving the place a desolate appearance. As if the human being had been away longer than he really has been.

Very close we have the Energetik Palace of Culture. It is located in the center of the city, on Lenin Square, with its iconic Ferris wheel located at the rear of the building. These Palaces of Culture were community centers established during the Soviet era. The name Energetik has two meanings, as it can refer to both “energetic” and “power plant worker”.

In this photograph we can also see the Energetik Palace of Culture Pripyat, but it reflects in a much harsher way the way the city has changed since it was abandoned after the Chernobyl accident. Before, in this square and in front of the Palace of Culture, young people and children met in all kinds of celebrations, something that is unlikely to happen again in the coming decades.

The Pripyat amusement park never opened. Its start-up was scheduled for May 1, 1986, coinciding with Labor Day, but on April 26, reactor 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded. This coincidence has made the park in general and its Ferris wheel in particular one of the greatest symbols of the sad destiny of this city.

Beyond those well-known sites are the stores in which the citizens of Pripyat bought, and their buildings still stand. What they are is empty, although in this store the displays are still there with their cheerful colors, although there is nothing to buy.

We also have this electronics store, where televisions or sound equipment could be bought some time ago. There is nothing left of that, although the outer boxes of some television sets piled up next to the shelves still remain as if they were fossils of some animal.

The post office was located in the Central Square, on Lazareva Street. The building also had a communications center where neighbors could go to use public telephones or send telegrams. In what remains of that building you can still see the iconic mural of the woman and the cosmonaut of the USSR

The Main Square Restaurant Pripyat was the only one in the city, so you can imagine that for those who went up and down these stairs it was a special day. Today, however, the walls have begun to deteriorate, and countless trees have sprung up next to the stairs that three decades ago were not even there.

The Hotel Polissya e one of the tallest buildings in Pripyat, and one of the symbols of the nuclear disaster. It was built in 1975 to accommodate delegations from the Soviet Union and guests who wanted to visit the Nuclear Power Plant, so its abandonment is the eternal reminder that no one comes near it anymore.

The streets next to the hotel they were perfectly cared for, and in the background you could see some of the other large buildings in the city. Now, however, all we see are the trees of the forest that is growing in the middle of the city.

In this photo we see what remains of the ‘Lazurny’ pool in Pripyar, which remained open for years after the Chernobyl accident by becoming a zone where liquidators tried to relax and socialize after work. No one has used it for many years now, and it has been swallowed up by trees.

In his days of splendor, the pool was a neat, bright and spacious place. It is now a dilapidated building with broken glass, raised walls, and fallen roofs. There is no water left, and although it remained I doubt that anyone would want to continue bathing in it.

The stores in Pripyat were among the best in the Soviet Union, and even in the years of greatest need the employees of the nuclear industry never needed to queue. A sample of this power was in the art that surrounded them, some beautiful mosaics that have been swallowed by nature, but they keep reminding us that we are in the ruins of what was a utopian city.

We also have the Univermag supermarket on Druzhby Narodod streetAlthough it may be that if you decide to visit it today it will be difficult for you to see it. And it is that what in the past were perfectly maintained streets that shoppers walked through every day, today it is practically a forest.

Abandoned in the middle of the trees we find the one that a few decades ago was Pripyat bus station. As you can imagine, today there are no buses left or anyone waiting for them, although the building is still with its perfectly recognizable structure.

The Pripyat Harbor Café It was a perfectly cared for place, and with a beautiful garden in front of it that today has disappeared. We also see that around him, like almost all the buildings in the city, several trees have grown that threaten to bury him.

That cafe had views that at that time were very different from what can be seen now. Where before there was asphalt and roads, now there is only a forest which is covering it all.

And if there is a port cafe it is because next to it we have the Port of Pripyat, which was once a perfect area to walk and enjoy a beautiful afternoon. Today, however, it is almost a minefield in which we can find some abandoned and highly radioactive vessels and machinery.

Until the disaster of April 1986, the Prometheus cinema in Pripyat It was one of the most popular places in the city to meet and have a lazy afternoon watching movies or enjoying its indoor cafeteria. Today its beautiful entrance continues to serve as a reminder of how ephemeral our lifestyle can be.

And we end up with the monument “Friendship of the Nations”, located on the street with the same name. Next to it were large apartments and well-kept streets, and now there are only trees growing freely between the monument and the buildings.

One last aerial visit

Postcards from Pripyat, Chernobyl from Danny Cooke on Vimeo.

Four years ago we showed you a video that had been made visiting Pripyat from a drone view, and we found that recovering it is one of the best ways to finish this tour. In it we do not see images of yesterday, but we do see other emblematic buildings such as the abandoned roller coaster of the small amusement park in the city.

Via | Forgottenisland.net