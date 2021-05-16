This is the cheapest Spanish alternative to Thermomix: it is from Cecotec and costs only 169 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the cheapest kitchen robot models is from a Spanish brand, Cecotec, which sells it well below 200 euros as a low-cost alternative to other models that double or triple their price.

There are several models of kitchen machines that are well known to the public, starting with the famous Thermomix, the most sold worldwide, although with a very high price that leaves a gap in the market for competition. Lidl’s robot is also well known, although finding it in its stores is quite difficult.

If what you want is a food processor that is cheap, Cecotec has one that certainly is. It is the Mambo 7090 and it costs only 179 euros in the official store of this Spanish brand, based in Valencia.

Large capacity kitchen robot (3.3L) with programming function, in addition to a multitude of modes and 1700W of power.

Shipping is totally free from Spain and with the two-year warranty established by law.So it is definitely a good price and in good condition.

In the Cecotec catalog there are other kitchen robots that are also worthwhile, although this is the most affordable of all, and that its features are very complete.

3.3L capacity and up to 30 functions

What you would expect from a robot with such a low price is that it has fewer functions than usual or that its capacity is limited, but it is not far from it. The reason is that this Cecotec Mambo 7090 was actually much more expensive, but it has gradually decreased in price to 169 euros that it costs right now.

It maintains 30 functions that include chopping, chopping or frying, among other things, in addition to the function of keeping your food at a constant temperature, to have it completely ready when you need it.

You can even use it as a slow cooker with SlowMambo, which allows you to change the cooking temperature degree by degree.

Its 3.3L capacity jug gives you enough generous portions to cook for several people, something to keep in mind if you usually have guests at home.

Kitchen robots, the new object of desire

For several years now, the number of kitchen machines for sale has been constantly increasing, with the Lidl model fever on the way.

However, few go that far in terms of prices, falling well below 200 euros with free shipping.

