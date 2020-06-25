If you want a cheap Samsung Galaxy S20, you are in luck, since we are going to show you an offer thanks to which you can get this terminal for a very good price that, at best, will make you seriously consider buying it. After all, it is one of the main flagships of this year 2020, and, as always, arouses a lot of interest in users.

Today we are going to show you how you can get this terminal from the Korean company at a very competitive price, only 684, a good discount from the 909 euros with which he came out the terminal to the market. Let’s take a look at the terminal!

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 with one of its best sales

The Samsung Galaxy S20, the flagship – or one of them – of the Korean company for this year 2020, and the truth is that its commitment is very serious, giving special care to the design and the camera, two aspects in which the Company has greatly improved in recent years.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S20

Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm,

164 grams

6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display

120 Hz refresh rate

Resolution WQHD + (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) 563 ppi

Processor Samsung Exynos 990

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFS 3.0 expandable by micro SD up to 1 TB

CamerasRear 12 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 12 MP (wide angle) ƒ / 2.2. 64 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.0, zoom

3X optical hybrid, 30X digital, OIS.

Frontal 10 MP ƒ / 2.2,

4,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charge

Wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare Reverse Wireless Charging

Others: IP68 protection, 5G, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speaker by AKG stereo speakers, on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader

Colors: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

PriceFrom 909 euros

On the other hand, it has hardware to match the circumstances, and better than what can be bought by little more than 600 euros to which it is reduced. Its processor ensures optimal performance in everything you want to move with the device, so you will enjoy a premium experience.

The camera of this Samsung terminal is made up of four sensors that will allow you to take very good pictures, and also, its 6.2-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate It is the most compact and with the best quality that you can find right now in the market.

If you are from Latin America, you can also buy this terminal on Amazon at a somewhat higher price, but for which it is still worth it.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

