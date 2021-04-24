This is the cheapest plug-in hybrid compact SUV of the moment

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has recently received a facelift. A facelift whose aim is to make the car more attractive and hold up against the new compact SUVs that hit the market. The most interesting version of the new Eclipse Cross is the new plug-in version, which actually happens to be the only mechanical option available. Its commercialization has already begun in Spain, and thanks to the aid of the MOVES III Plan it becomes one of the best offers if we want to buy a plug-in hybrid in SUV format.

How is the Eclipse Cross PHEV of 28,000 euros?

The hybrid system of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV is technically the same as that of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. It consists of a Atkinson cycle 2.4-liter MiVEC petrol engine with only 98 hp, associated with a front electric motor of 82 HP and a rear electric motor of 95 HP, without connection with the rest of the motors. Although it is an all-wheel drive vehicle, the rear axle is only powered by an electric motor. The front electric motor and the heat engine are integrated with the continuously variable CVT gearbox.

There are no conventional engines in the Eclipse Cross range anymore.

The combined power of the system is 188 hp, somewhat less than the 224 CV of the Outlander. In both vehicles we have a lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 13.8 kWh, with which the Eclipse Cross boasts 45 km of 100% electric autonomy according to the WLTP cycle. Most of its rivals have more electric range – for example, the Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid has 55 km according to the WLTP cycle – but they are also more expensive. Its benefits are discreet: it does the 0 to 100 km / h in 10.9 seconds and its maximum speed is 162 km / h.

A positive point of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV, and one that not many rivals can boast, is that it is compatible with fast recharge in direct current, at a power of up to 22 kW. It is not a great power, but it allows us to charge the battery to 80% in 25 minutes. Of course, in conventional alternating current it will charge a maximum of 3.7 kW, taking about four hours to complete the charge. Its equipment is quite extensive, available in Motion, Kaiteki and Kaiteki + finishes. In the Access Motion we already have what is necessary for a large part of the public.

The electric range of the Eclipse Cross PHEV is lower than that of all its rivals.

It mounts cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, two-zone automatic climate control or an 8-inch screen for the infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV is for sale for a price of 28,000 euros exact. It is a price that obliges us, on the one hand, to finance the purchase with Santander Consumer Finance, and on the other hand, it obliges us to adhere to the MOVES III Plan. To access the 5,000 euro aid we must scrap a car that is at least 7 years old.

What alternatives do we have to the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV?

For 28,000 euros, the Eclipse Cross PHEV is one of the cheapest plug-in SUVs on the market. Both the Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid and the plug-in Opel Grandland X or the CUPRA Formentor e-Hybrid stay above 30,000 euros with the maximum help of the MOVES III Plan. The Ford Kuga PHEV is the closest SUV in price to the Eclipse Cross PHEV. With all the applicable discounts and the MOVES III Plan, you stay a few euros above the 30,000 euro barrier. All in all, its features, its interior quality and its electric autonomy are a step above the Japanese.

In What Car I Buy You can check the offers and promotions of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV.

Photos of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV