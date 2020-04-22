Today we are here to tell you about best cheap mobile with Android 10, a device that for a price of less than 100 euros will offer you the latest version of the operating system, and which we have selected from among a few candidates.

It is the Nokia 2.2, which, presented in the middle of last year, is a terminal that has already been updated to Android 10, And this makes it the best cheap mobile that you can buy right now, since, although there are somewhat cheaper alternatives, they are from brands that do not offer us the same reliability as Nokia, much less Android One.

Nokia 2.2, the best cheap mobile with Android 10

Months after the launch of the new version of Android that plays every year, it’s not strange to see this latest version on all kinds of new devices, From the flagships that we like so much, to the typical mobiles of some Chinese brands that are very cheap, but that will not smell or an update in their entire useful life.

Nokia 2.2

Specifications

Dimensions145.96 x 70.56 x 9.3 mm / 153 grams

5.71 inch TFT LCD screen. 2.5D curved glass



Resolution HD + (720 x 1520 pixels) / 19.5: 9

ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22

RAM2 / 3 GB

Operating system Android 9 Pie (Android One)

Storage 16/32 GB expandable

Cameras 13MP f / 2.2 rear with AI

5 MP f / 2.2 front

Battery 3,000 mAh

Others Interchangeable Xpress-on back cover, Google Assistant button, Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, microUSB

Release date June 11

This device has a processor MediaTek Helio A22 accompanied by 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM depending on the version, which will make the mobile have a fairly modest performance, you can open your applications without problem, but the performance will not be like that of a terminal that cost double or triple, keep that in mind.

If you are one of those people who likes compact mobiles, you will like this device a lot, since It has a 5.71-inch LCD panel at HD + resolution, a size that is strange to find today, at a time when practically any device already has a diagonal that exceeds 6 inches.

In addition to this, you should know that the Nokia 2.2 has 16 GB of internal memory and that its battery is 3,000 mAh, a relatively sufficient amount if we take into account the resolution of the screen of the terminal and the size of it, which right now is a rare advertisement in the smartphone market.

The design of the terminal is in line with current trends, how could it be otherwise, and we only found a slightly more bulky frame at the bottom of the device and a notch at the top of the front, while on the back is the double rear camera of 13 and 5 megapixels.

