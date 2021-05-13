This is the cheapest iPhone on the market: the iPhone SE, lowered to only 399 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The iPhone SE low and a lot of price. Just a year after its launch, it reaches a price that can be described as a bargain, especially if you are looking for a small and compact model.

In recent years, Apple has multiplied the number of iPhone models for sale, putting several on sale in the same year, a new strategy that seeks to attack different segments, including upper-middle-range Android mobiles, hitherto unprecedented terrain for this brand.

By price, The iPhone SE (2020) moves exactly in this section, and it is that after successive sales, it is now on offer at a bargain price, for 399 euros in Media Markt, which also offers free shipping anywhere in Spain or free collection in stores.

The new compact Apple mobile has A13 as a processor and NFC for mobile payments, among other leading features, although its price is much lower than that of other iPhones.

It is the 64GB version for this mobile, with iCloud support to be able to save your photos and files without depleting the internal memory, as is usual in all iPhones for a few years.

The discount is about 90 euros, approximately 18%, quite a lot if we take into account that its starting price was already very low, the lowest in an iPhone for at least five years.

A “cheap” iPhone, although very small

Apple’s objective with this launch was neither more nor less to approach users who simply cannot pay the more than 800 euros of an iPhone 12, or an iPhone 11 when it was put on sale.

In addition, with him they open the way in emerging markets, in which until now Apple had little presence.

While it is true that in countries like Spain this strategy was not very successful, the iPhone SE (2020) is an excellent option if you want a compact mobile with a small screen. Hers is just 4.7 inches, something that is no longer seen on virtually any device.

Beyond this detail, its technical characteristics and performance are exceptional, with an Apple A13 Bionic as a processor, so you will be able to run any iOS app or game that you can think of.

At the time we were able to test it thoroughly for the analysis of the iPhone SE of 2020, with quite good results, comparable in many areas to any high-end Android worth its salt.

Still with a journey ahead

Apple sells the iPhone 12 Mini, their prices are still very high compared to the SE model, hence for many there is no option to choose between one or the other.

With its peculiarities, the 399 euros it now costs make it appealing, for example if you are looking for an iPhone for a child or for someone who prefers small phones.

What’s more, that barely takes a year on sale guarantees iOS updates for several more years.

