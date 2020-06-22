The government presented last week the new Plan Moves 2020, which includes aid for the purchase of plug-in hybrid and electric cars. In the case of electric cars, the amounts of state aid go from 4,000 to 5,500 euros, which in some cases represents a significant reduction in price compared to the base rate. In this context, the SEAT Mii Electric stands as the cheapest electric car on the market, but how much autonomy does it have? What equipment does it include as standard?

If we stick to the price announced by the brand, the electric SEAT Mii has a base price of 21,300 euros before aids and discounts from the brand. If a car with more than 10 years old is scrapped and the 6,500 euros of maximum aid are obtained (5,500 from the State plus another 1,000 compulsory from the dealer), the final price can stay at 14,300 euros (in theory, and without brand discounts) for the basic version.

SEAT Mii Electric in its basic finish, Tornado red color and 14 “steel wheels.

The equipment of this version of access seems somewhat scarce by current standards. The basic electric Mii comes equipped with 14-inch steel wheels, Bluetooth radio, USB and 2 speakers, SEAT Connect (first generation), front electric windows, lane assistant, traffic signal recognition, automatic climate control, preparation for the mobile phone, leather gear shift knob and mode 3 (16 A) charging cable. The car comes standard painted in Tornado Red color, the rest of paintings have extra cost.

Regarding its autonomy, it approves 259 kilometers in WLTP cycle. It is equipped with a 32.3 kWh lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity (36.8 kWh gross), air-cooled and with a nominal voltage of 307 V. The battery is located under the passenger compartment and has 14 modules in total.

Battery can be recharged at 80% in 1 hour with the 40 kW charger (the maximum allowed in direct current) or in 4 hours with the standard 7.2 kW charger.

SEAT Mii Electric (Plus finish in the image).

On a mechanical level, its electric motor delivers 83 HP of power, with 212 Nm of torque maximum between 0-2,750 rpm. It reaches 130 km / h top speed and completes 0-50 km / h in 3.9 seconds, allowing for a quick response at low speed in use by city.

The SEAT Mii Electric Plus (the one shown in the images) adds more equipment than the basic version, but it has the same engine and also the same battery.

SEAT Mii Electric (Plus finish in the image).

The price mentioned above may decrease another 500 euros in the case of people with reduced mobility, families with monthly incomes below 1,500 euros or if a vehicle over 20 years of age is scrapped.

However, there are several readers who have contacted us expressing that, in some cases, the price of the car in dealership has increased after the announcement of public aid (thus allowing a greater profit margin for the brand to be obtained). In any case, we must be guided by the prices published by SEAT officially so far.