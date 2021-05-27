This is the cheapest DS3 Crossback

There is no doubt about the fashion segment: the SUV. Within this area there are certain models that are experiencing their particular boom with spectacular growth figures: compact SUVs. Models intended for the city, which provide an extra space in case the driver’s plans enter the possibility of traveling kilometers beyond the city. If, in addition, you are looking for a point of exclusivity, among your options it will probably be in DS3 Crossback: this is its cheaper version.

With that premium approach, the DS3 Crossback was in charge of filling the gap of the original DS3: that model that was born as Citroën DS and whose success led to the separation of both brands to create a more exclusive line. With this perspective and the passage of time we find a rival for the Audi Q2 and an alternative to generalist models such as the Mazda CX-3, the Hyundai Kona or the Renault Captur.

In addition to a different approach, DS seeks to differentiate the DS3 with offers like the one that is available, at least, until the end of May. Thus, we have at our disposal the DS3 Crossback with the level of So Chic equipment, that is to say, the second level that, aesthetically, includes 17-inch wheels with the Madrid Onyx Black design and integrated and retractable door handles.

Second level of equipment

In the cabin, in addition to the decoration DS Bastille (with clear upholstery and chrome trim on the air vents and instrument cluster) and on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, the DS3 Crossback is equipped with Bluetooth, USB, climate control and automatic windscreen wipers.

At the technological level, it has a digital instrument panel, a seven-inch touch screen and a radio with eight speakers. Finally, the section on safety includes automatic emergency braking up to 85 km / h, collision hazard warning, lane departure warning and rear parking sensors.

We already know the price of the electric DS3 Crossback: 320 km from 39,300 euros

The launch of PSA in the field of electric mobility has begun. The …

Online offer

In terms of engines, the offer of the DS3 Crossback is structured in gasoline, diesel and electric options. The first two are mechanics known in the group although the one that stars in the offer is the 1.2 Puretech: a gasoline engine that delivers 100 hp of power and walks next to a six-speed manual gearbox that transmits that force to the front end.

With this approach, the DS3 Crossback So Chic (Puretech 100) is available from 25,884.52 euros. Or what is the same: a discount of 598 euros on its usual price (26,482 euros). Of course, two nuances must be taken into account: the dealer will invoice an additional charge of 500 euros for the registration and it is a discount valid only for online orders, which can pick up the car in a DS Store or receive it for free at your home thanks to the DS Valet service.