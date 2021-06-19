This is the cheapest 55 “Smart TV you can find now on Amazon

The Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (this year it is celebrated on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 June) with sales on all kinds of products, but this year Amazon seems to have gotten ahead with aggressive advance offers on a few items.

This is the case of Smart TVs, one of the most sought-after objects in recent years. Not in vain, just a 15% of Spanish households had one in 2015, while 2020 ended with 49% of them equipped, and it is expected that the figure will continue to increase, more now with the increase in demand for series and movies from streaming platforms such as Netflix or events such as the Eurocup or the Tokyo Olympics that are just around the corner.

Aware of this, brands such as Samsung, Philips or Xiaomi have wanted to get ahead of the rest with really interesting offers. We highlight above them the Samsung UHD 2020 55TU8005, a 55-inch smart TV among the best valued on the market, which is Reduced right now by 120 euros (It now costs 579 euros for the 699 euros that it is normally worth).

The device belongs to the 2020 range, hence its price has been reduced considerably (its ‘older’ sister, with similar benefits, normally costs 710 euros, although now it is also reduced to 660 euros).

Among the features of the Samsung device, which is among the 5 best-selling televisions on Amazon Spain, there is its 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 60 HZ. In addition, it has a proprietary technology called Crystal UHD which is patented by Samsung, which is similar to that of QLED panels but without quantum dot technology, a formula that, according to the brand, achieves consistent and long-lasting colors. The panel emits a purer green and red light, which makes it possible to achieve more luminosity than other models of a similar range. In addition, it has another specification of its own, HDR 10+, a new format created by 20th Century Fox, Panasonic and Samsung that extends the already known HDR10 and achieves increase the maximum brightness, thus increasing the contrast possibilities on the screen.

Read more

In short, and not to get dizzy, we are talking about two technologies that make the expected image on this type of Smart TV can be seen even better. Beyond technical issues, the model has voice assistant through which you can control the tv with Alexa, and also with the Multi View system, for those who want to see the screen of their smartphone on the TV while playing content on it.

The 55-inch model is the one with the best price for the offer, but Samsung also presents other options on offer: for those who want to spend more, the larger 75-inch model is also discounted by almost 200 euros (it costs 1,099). For those who want a smaller model, the 50-inch is reduced by 100 euros (it costs 469) and the 43-inch is also on sale, but costs the same as the 50.

Other offers

Although it is the best option right now, there are two other interesting offers on Amazon: specifically the 43-inch Philips Ambilight (smaller), which is reduced by 90 euros (537 now costs the 629 that it normally costs) and the 55-inch Xiaomi Smart TV, which is reduced by 100 euros (549 costs right now for the 649 that it is worth on a regular basis.

In any case, as we explained above, in terms of quality, price and performance, we stress that Samsung’s offer is the best Amazon has.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.