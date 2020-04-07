The business body noted that the President ignored most of the proposals that the private sector presented to him in the face of the economic crisis.

He Business Coordinating Council (CCE) maintained that a proposal delivered to the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador which included approaches such as signing a “great national agreement” between the government, companies, workers and the social sector in the face of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, was ignored by the president.

In a virtual press conference, Carlos Salazar Lomelín, president of the CCE, reiterated that the plan, delivered and presented to López Obrador last Thursday at the National Palace, also suggested the creation of infrastructure projects and an investment program for the critical 90 days of the pandemic.

Among the measures proposed in the scheme designed by the CCE is the deferral –not remission– of payments during the month of April of contributions to the social security of companies in critical sectors such as aviation, hotels and restaurants, among others.

For May and June, among other proposals, the CCE raised the government defer contributions to social security for 60 days at a general level, as well as extending corporate tax payments up to 90 days without interest charges, among other measures.

Also, the business body proposed the Permanent Economic Council to the federal administration through the national agreement.

Although Salazar has reiterated that his proposals have found “closed doors” in the López Obrador government, the CCE document includes an approach to deliver monthly credits to the floor for 25 thousand pesos, similar measure to that announced by the President this Sunday.

Here we present the complete document that was delivered to López Obrador:

90 Days Program v8 by Aristegui News on Scribd