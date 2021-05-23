This is the camperized version of the IVECO Daily

IVECO It is known for its industrial vehicles and large capacity vans, but its latest great novelty is designed by and for leisure. It’s about the IVECO Daily Camper which has just arrived in Spain as a result of the collaboration with Camper Eurogaza and which promises to wage war on already established alternatives such as the Volkswagen Grand California.

The Daily is positioned as one of the largest campers at the height of the Grand California

Caravaning is in fashion and brands know it. Some, such as Mercedes and Volkswagen, already offered their own homemade proposals with the Marco Polo and the California, while others resort to external specialists such as the PSA campers signed by Vanderer and the IVECO Daily Camper. one of the most extensive options in the segment with a living space of 12 cubic meters and an interior height of 2.1 meters that allows you to walk comfortably.

It is based on the Daily intended for professional use with 2.3-liter heavy duty diesel engine with 156 hp and 380 Nm of torque, variable geometry turbo and 8-speed automatic transmission, standing out for being one of the vans with the greatest maneuverability in the segment. Likewise, it has various extremely interesting aids for those who are not used to driving this type of vehicle, such as the sidewind assistant.

With space for four guests without sacrificing comfort

Regarding its interior, the brand says that it has used lightweight and durable materials based mainly on various types of plastics. Thus, we find a space capable of accommodating four guests perfectly equipped. The rear part has been designed in a modular way, as it fulfills the functions of a bedroom with a bunk bed composed of two double beds 198 x 130 cm with a storage box, a dining area for those four people, as well as a trunk with enough capacity to store bicycles or a small motorcycle.

It also has a full bathroom with toilet, sink and shower, plus a kitchen with two burners, single sink and 75-liter fridge-freezerAll the “rooms” being perfectly illuminated thanks to the three skylights and 100% LED interior lighting. As for the supply, it is in charge of a 90 liter tank of dirty and clean water and a 160 W solar panel, being also capable of supply 220 V power with a maximum power of 1,500 W.

However, for those who prefer to take in the fresh air it includes a 3.7 meter awning and an LED spotlight under which to place the camping table and chairs. In the multimedia section it has the most essential, such as a DAB radio, USB connection and Bluetooth hands-free, although it lacks the already necessary Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Its price? The official rate is unknown, but to have orders of magnitude it is enough to say that The Volkswagen Grand California 600 costs € 80,845. However, it remains to be seen if it can be driven with the B license, given its size and very complete equipment the maximum authorized mass of this camper could exceed 3.5 tons, which would require having the C1 permit.