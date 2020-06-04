Motorola had been pigeonholed in the mid / low range. With a phone at fairly cheap prices and thanks to the fact that it has Android in its stock version, The truth is that the phones of the American company had become a magnificent choice for all those who wanted a good phone at a price for all budgets.. For example the Motorola Moto G8 Power is a good example of this.

However, the American firm also wants to be a benchmark in the high range. For this, he first opted for a folding device, a new version of the mythical RAZR. It has also introduced this year the new Edge and Edge +, two high-end devices that arrive to try to compete with the most leading models on the market from firms like Samsung, Huawei or Apple.

According to DxOMark, it seems that the Motorola Edge + camera is not so bad

The popular online portal DxOMark, known for its analysis of smartphone cameras, has been able to get its hands on the new Motorola Edge +. A device with a 6.67-inch diagonal OLED panel with Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. This is accompanied by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and a 5,000 mAh battery..

As for its photographic section, it has three rear cameras with Ultra Wide and Telephoto sensors and a 108-megapixel main sensor similar to that seen in models such as the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, in addition to adding a “Macro Vision” camera that It will allow capturing images at a distance of only 2 centimeters from the subject. According to DxOMark, the Motorola Edge + achieves a score of 119 in photography and 101 points in video. That is to say, which is above such recommended devices as iPhone 11 or Google Pixel 4 itself.

The strengths of this device are always according to DxOMark, a good grasp of the details in the photographs, low noise, good control of exposure and white balance. They also highlight the wide-angle camera. By cons, it falters in the details captured when we use the zoom as well as in night photography, something that not a few phones manage to master.

Despite everything, they conclude that Motorola fans can be happy. The camera of this device meets almost any condition, although it does not surprise. The Edge + takes great pictures, although unfortunately it is below other flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 or Huawei P40.

The truth is that it shows that Motorola has worked hard to launch these devices and it shows in the care they have put in their details. It is not easy for a technology firm to return to

surprise with high-end devices when they have only been manufacturing cheap devices for years, so on this side we are happy for Motorola. Although they still have a little way to go to reach the biggest brands, there is no doubt that 2020 may be a good year to go back to betting on the American firm.

