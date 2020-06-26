Inclusion has become the subject of the latest advertising campaigns both this month for LGBT Pride Day and for the latest events that have occurred in the United States and other parts of the world related to racism. Calvin Klein’s latest campaign is a tangible example of this.

The fashion brand has decided to sign Jari Jones, an African American actress, transgender, plus size and a supporter of #BlackLivesMatter, who served as a model to wink at the anti-racism and representation movement of minorities that the consumer now demands.

The moment counts

This new campaign, which is presented under the name of Proud in my Calvins, comes at a time framed by a strong controversy around the groups that still consider themselves as a minority in many market markets, where the LGTBTTT and Afro-descendant communities have been positioned as special flags.

Responding to audiences has forced brands to be part of this social conversation, which although it is difficult terrain, is of special importance for a large part of the target audiences.

Recall the findings of a recent study signed by 4A which indicates that 67 percent of marketers believe that changing values ​​are making brands more interested in corporate responsibility and value-based marketing, while Consumers say they welcome those brands that take a positive stance on issues such as the fight against racism, inclusion or equality.

The truth is that the latest action signed by Calvin Klein has generated a special stir on social networks, after some users will criticize the brand’s decision, calling it an act of opportunism in the current context.

Be careful I am not being racist nor am I critical of obesity, nor am I exclusive because the Calvin Klein model is transgender. I’m just saying it’s ugly because it’s ugly. There was a very famous novel Betty La Fea. Being ugly is not bad. Put on a pretty model at least. They’re going to scare customers away. – JFC (@ joafer11) June 26, 2020

I will be clear and brief.

Aunt Jemima revolutionized the image of the American black.

Calvin Klein only uses the image of a man operated for Marketing purposes.

__________

America is hypocritical and Latin America should not encourage its hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/ysITvfk8gz – Carlos Gerardo Martínez (@Carlosgeramtz) June 26, 2020

I really thought it was a Calvin Klein joke. She only lacked having been stigmatized at school and having 3/32 Sioux blood. Should we bow in apology to the image? Kneel? https://t.co/AJq99rncZH – José Andrés Gaggero ** NO + INToLERANCIA ** 🇨🇱 🇮🇹 (@jagaggero) June 26, 2020

Along with these comments that discredit the action of the brand, there are others that defend the effort of the brand to represent a market (in various ways) that may be far from the standards of many commercial firms.

I explain it to you for free:

The post as a new face of Calvin Klein that girl has occupied is as deserving as any other and even more, since thanks to her the fashion sector is being given variety, ending discrimination and beauty standards + https: // t.co/3X1cFXNhRH – ERIS 🦇 (@erisyee) June 26, 2020

I see it as normal, and it is great that Calvin Klein uses these models for his companies, and hopefully it progresses in many things, for marketing or not, that it does so because it benefits society and them as a brand. pic.twitter.com/ohPukfK5SA – Yanis Salinas (@thisisyaniss) June 26, 2020

The movement in social networks

The comments found on this Calvin Klein campaign were unleashed after an image shared by the 28-year-old model on Instagram gained popularity, in which she is observed opening a bottle in front of one of the posters in which her image appears.

This photo was shared by Jones from his account in an entry in which he thanked the brand for the message of « celebration, compassion, love and gratitude. »

“There are very real moments that I heard about that help you feel loved even when you don’t see yourself. I’ve been searching all my life for those moments, I got tired of searching for those moments. . So I decided to create them. Not for me, but for the next dreamer, outcast, fagot, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, a piece of starlight waiting for its moment to shine, « wrote the model.

After hundreds of users criticized Calvin Klein’s campaign, Jari published a new image in the background with a series of negative messages around the advertising action accompanied by the following message: “It comes with the territory, I suppose. It is about showing the world that blacks, transs, fat people can be celebrated, loved and empowered publicly, ”while noting that these comments do not minimize the importance of his work or the words of support that he has also received.

From markets and countermarkets

In this case two things are evident. On the one hand, we see a community that requires inclusion but that in practice and for many is not entirely applicable. This contrast generates conflicting perceptions: those who support Calvin Klein’s decision, those who judge it and those who do not understand the reason for the discussion.

In other words, what for some will be a success, for others it will be an unfortunate decision that will impact the way in which the actress is perceived, the campaign in question and the industry in general. Markets and against markets.

With the demand for equality and inclusion in all social aspects, this type of tension will be extensive in other less radical aspects. The challenge is on the table and must be addressed by marketing not only in this area, but in all others where the consumer develops.

