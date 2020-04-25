Marvel Studios has again been forced to move some of its upcoming releases due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the third installment of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ starring Tom Holland has been delayed four months, going from the initial July 15, 2021 to November 5, 2021. Earlier in the week Sony Pictures did the same with ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage ‘, movie that went from October 2, 2020 to June 25, 2021.

Similarly, Sony has also announced that it has delayed for six months the premiere of “the other” movie about Spider-Man that has in preparation, the expected ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2’, whose launch has gone from being set for April 8 to being scheduled for October 7, 2022.

Furthermore, the sequel to Doctor Strange, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘It delays its release again this time until March 25, 2022. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the movie already delayed its release a few weeks ago until November 2021, thus adding another four months of delay.

The last and most recent change is for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, a film directed by Taika Waititiy starring Chris Hemsworth, who has set its new release date for February 11, 2022. That is, a week ahead of schedule, since the film passed from November 5, 2021 to February 18, 2022, some weeks.

After all these changes, the schedule of future releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for the United States) is as follows:

‘Black Widow’ – November 6, 2020

‘Eternals’ – February 12, 2021

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ – May 7, 2021

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 3’ – November 5, 2021

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – February 11, 2022

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ – March 25, 2022

‘Black Panther 2’ – May 6, 2022

‘Captain Marvel 2’- July 8, 2022

‘Untitled Marvel Film’ – October 7, 2022