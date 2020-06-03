The Endesa League made official on Wednesday afternoon the schedule for the final phase of the championship to be held between next Wednesday, June 17 and Tuesday 30 of the same month in Valencia. Real Madrid will debut in the competition on Thursday 18 against Gran Canaria. Hours are to be determined.
We must remember that this final phase will be made up of two groups of six groups in which the first two will play the semifinals that will be held next Sunday, June 28. The final that will dictate the champion of the Endesa League 2019-2020.
The parties of the group stages will compete in train time bands that will be those of the 3.30 p.m., 6.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.. Match times are yet to be determined.
The schedule for the final phase of the Endesa League is as follows:
Wednesday, June 17
Barcelona-Club Joventut Badalona
Iberostar Tenerife-Unicaja
Retabet Bilbao Basket-Kirolbet Baskonia
Thursday June 18
Real Madrid-Herbalife Gran Canaria
Casademont Zaragoza-San Pablo Burgos
MoraBanc Andorra-Valencia Basket Club
Friday June 19
Club Joventut Badalona-Retabet Bilbao Basket
Kirolbet Baskonia-Iberostar Tenerife
Unicaja-Barcelona
Saturday June 20
Herbalife Gran Canaria-MoraBanc Andorra
Valencia Basket Club-Casademont Zaragoza
San Pablo Burgos-Real Madrid
Sunday June 21
Joventut Badalona-Unicaja Club
Barcelona-Kirolbet Baskonia
Iberostar Tenerife-etabet Bilbao Basket
Monday June 22
Herbalife Gran Canaria-San Pablo Burgos
Real Madrid-Valencia Basket Club
Casademont Zaragoza-MoraBanc Andorra
Tuesday June 23
Iberostar Tenerife-Club Joventut Badalona
Retabet Bilbao Basket-Barcelona
Kirolbet Baskonia-Unicaja
Wednesday June 24
Casademont Zaragoza-Herbalife Gran Canaria
MoraBanc Andorra-Real Madrid
Valencia Basket Club-San Pablo Burgos
Thursday June 25
Club Joventut Badalona-Kirolbet Baskonia
Unicaja-Retabet Bilbao Basket
Barcelona- Tenerife
Friday June 26
Herbalife Gran Canaria-Valencia Basket Club
San Pablo Burgos-MoraBanc Andorra
Real Madrid-Casademont Zaragoza