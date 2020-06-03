The Endesa League made official on Wednesday afternoon the schedule for the final phase of the championship to be held between next Wednesday, June 17 and Tuesday 30 of the same month in Valencia. Real Madrid will debut in the competition on Thursday 18 against Gran Canaria. Hours are to be determined.

We must remember that this final phase will be made up of two groups of six groups in which the first two will play the semifinals that will be held next Sunday, June 28. The final that will dictate the champion of the Endesa League 2019-2020.

The parties of the group stages will compete in train time bands that will be those of the 3.30 p.m., 6.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.. Match times are yet to be determined.

The schedule for the final phase of the Endesa League is as follows:

Wednesday, June 17

Barcelona-Club Joventut Badalona

Iberostar Tenerife-Unicaja

Retabet Bilbao Basket-Kirolbet Baskonia

Thursday June 18

Real Madrid-Herbalife Gran Canaria

Casademont Zaragoza-San Pablo Burgos

MoraBanc Andorra-Valencia Basket Club

Friday June 19

Club Joventut Badalona-Retabet Bilbao Basket

Kirolbet Baskonia-Iberostar Tenerife

Unicaja-Barcelona

Saturday June 20

Herbalife Gran Canaria-MoraBanc Andorra

Valencia Basket Club-Casademont Zaragoza

San Pablo Burgos-Real Madrid

Sunday June 21

Joventut Badalona-Unicaja Club

Barcelona-Kirolbet Baskonia

Iberostar Tenerife-etabet Bilbao Basket

Monday June 22

Herbalife Gran Canaria-San Pablo Burgos

Real Madrid-Valencia Basket Club

Casademont Zaragoza-MoraBanc Andorra

Tuesday June 23

Iberostar Tenerife-Club Joventut Badalona

Retabet Bilbao Basket-Barcelona

Kirolbet Baskonia-Unicaja

Wednesday June 24

Casademont Zaragoza-Herbalife Gran Canaria

MoraBanc Andorra-Real Madrid

Valencia Basket Club-San Pablo Burgos

Thursday June 25

Club Joventut Badalona-Kirolbet Baskonia

Unicaja-Retabet Bilbao Basket

Barcelona- Tenerife

Friday June 26

Herbalife Gran Canaria-Valencia Basket Club

San Pablo Burgos-MoraBanc Andorra

Real Madrid-Casademont Zaragoza