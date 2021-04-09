This is the brooch that Queen Elizabeth II of England wore when she announced her engagement to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth II chatted by video call with four health experts who are leading the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It was there that the queen wore a brooch, as is usual for her, but this one was special. It was the brooch she wore when she announced her engagement to Ferdinand of Edinburgh.

In this way, the queen wanted to remember her husband during this event, since at the age of 99 he was admitted to the hospital on February 16. Just one month later, on March 16, 2021, the Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from the hospital in central London, where he had to be operated on for a heart problem.

However, this same Friday, April 9, it was known the news of the death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, at 99 years of age.

The brooch that the queen wore in the announcement of their engagement

This brooch, in the shape of a flower, appears in the photographs taken in 1947 of the then Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. On the website of the British royal house the photograph appears with the clasp.

At that time, Elizabeth II was only 21 years old and already announced the commitment with whom, to this day, is her husband. Both have become the longest-lived royal marriage in the history of England.

Thus, after almost a month apart, the Duke of Edinburgh is reunited with the queen, who still retains the aforementioned six-petal clematis flower brooch adorned with diamonds, which she received as a gift on her 21st birthday.