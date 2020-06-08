If the Pandemic of coronavirus It has given our lives a 360 degree turn, it does it again since they found that a blood type it’s more susceptible Due to this disease, some may feel more comforted that theirs is stronger, but unfortunately not all of us will be able to feel that security and be able to be on the street without protecting our health.

Blood types most susceptible to coronavirus

And it is that a group of scientists from the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology of Germany conducted studies to rule out that blood types would have something to do with being more receptive to coronavirus disease and to their surprise the results were not the best.

They performed the test in a group of Italians and Spanish with a margin table of 1980 patients sick with Covid-19 and 2000 people who did not have symptoms of the disease, they realized that those with blood type A + may be more susceptible to the disease and that those of type O will be less exposed.

How Blood types are divided

Blood types are classifications with characteristics of red blood cells, the most common being type A, B and type O, but there are also those of the Rh type which are less common since 1 person in 160 has it. million people, this means that approximately 44 people in the world have it.

Although the others are a little more common, type 0 is almost as complex as the previous one but less rare, but both require transfusion of the same blood group, unlike the other two since these are more universal and are faster.

