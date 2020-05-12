Bike Kill is the missing link between Mad Max and Trainspotting. A concentration where the only rule is to create the strangest – and useless – bicycle possible in an environment where any style is welcome.

This peculiar meeting was born in the neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York during the 90’s with the intention of turning the bicycle concept upside down. The meeting, organized by The Black Label Bike Club represents the wildest and most punk in the bicycle world. Pure extravagance to create the rarest and most meaningless designs you have ever seen in an environment as performative as it is anarchic. Pure art and creative freedom.

But this peculiar coven is not limited to completely destroying the concept you had for a bicycle, no. The meeting includes a parade where the inventors of these strange devices have to pedal between a corridor where they are attacked with all kinds of garbage. Everything to go through in a lot of mattresses of dubious origin. Something very much in keeping with the entire aesthetic of the event which, despite the scandalous images, is held in an environment of respect and zero tolerance for violence.

Beyond that, concentration includes Most perplexing tests such as bursting a large piñata, the game of the “last one standing” where you have to put up with a lot of people yelling at you and throwing tires at you or a curious bike launch without any apparent sense. A great cast of tests where alcohol, garbage and mud are usually the common denominator.

The best time usually comes at nightfall. A very bizarre medieval tournament using bicycles instead of horses with the aim of knocking down the opponent. Pure ingenuity and maximum freedom mixed with a few extra beers to further unleash creativity. Like a great apocalypse. Pure and hard anarchy. No winners or losers. Just chaos and debauchery in an environment where the limit is set by each one.