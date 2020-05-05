Related news

Large investment firms readjust their portfolios once the markets they seem to have already passed the most extreme measures of volatility. BlackRock already has its basket ready to win with the economic recovery and risky assets are favorites against the more conservative ones in which many have sought refuge in recent weeks.

BlackRock warns that it is not about looking for a ‘ball’ in the short term, but “a necessity and an opportunity for long-term investors to adjust their strategic allocations.” A conviction that they consider amply justified “only by the price inefficiencies and the possible changes in the fundamentals in the medium term ”.

The turn that the world’s largest asset manager -has a portfolio of more than $ 7.4 trillion- is summarized in the following sentence: “Decrease allocations to nominal public debt and increase exposure to risky assets” However, in both recommendations there are nuances and more and less preferred.

More China than Japan

Despite the fact that, as explained by the senior staff of BlackRock’s team of strategists, “global equities closed the month of April registering its highest monthly profit since 2011”, the prospects for a “prudent reopening of economies” supports these advances . And, given a choice, Americans stay home and opt for Wall Street against the European stock markets.

The investment firm overweighs US equities because of its “relative quality bias” and the “considerable political response” to the coronavirus that has combined “a large fiscal stimulus” with the Federal Reserve (Fed) commitment to keep the rates low and the fluidity of the credit market.

Instead, it underweights Europe because it perceives “greater potential anywhere else in the event of a possible recovery”, in addition to underlining its “greater dependence on international trade”.

As for the rest of the stock markets, BlackRock is neutral towards the emerging markets, negative with Japan and positive with the rest of Asia, mainly due to the clear recovery symptoms of the epidemic that the Chinese economy is already giving.

This is not the time for the ‘value’

Regarding investment styles, the American prefers rely on strategies focused on quality companies as well as minimizing volatility. What its strategists are clear is that this will not be the year of ‘value’ either, since “it has performed better in periods of acceleration of growth, and now we see that the coronavirus outbreak presents negative risks for the economy”.

In ‘momentum’They are neutral given the better performance that their strategies have already provided in the most bearish recent episodes of the market.

As regards fixed income, at BlackRock they advise get away from the German ‘bunds’ because “they provide little protection against major risk events.” A circumstance that they also extend to US sovereign bonds, known as ‘treasuries’, but prefer them because they perceive “more potential for a reduction in yields [con su consecuente subida de precios] than in any other developed market. “

At this point, the peripheral bonds of the Eurozone become a preferred bet of the American manager. In addition to considering that the new stimulus and purchase programs deployed by the European Central Bank (ECB) represent “great support” for these roles, their recent reduction in cost represents a more attractive entry opportunity.

