Signatures like Xiaomi they have in their catalog a huge variety of accessories that can enhance the experience we have with our smartphone. However, if I had to choose the quintessential accessory for my mobile, I would keep some wireless headphones.

Therefore, we bring you a selection with the best Xiaomi wireless headphones you can buy right now. Among them, the cheapest models such as Redmi AirDots, but also the most recent AirDots Pro 2, which come with noise cancellation technology.

Redmi AirDots

These small wireless headphones, which we discussed a few months ago, will easily connect to any iOS or Android device thanks to bluetooth. They only weigh 4.1 grams and come with a small case in which you can load them. They will give you up to 4 hours of playback, if it falls short, they will increase up to about 12 hours with its case.

Redmi AirDots

Specifications

Dimensions2.30 x 1.45 x 1.30 cm

Weight42 grams

Charging method Charging case with magnetic pins



Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 4 hours on a single charge

IPX5 splash protection

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds

We talk about headphones that are practically identical to the previous model. The difference is that in these My True Wireless Earbuds we do have some touch controls they can make everything much easier:

One touch to pause playback

Two taps to activate Google Assistant

One touch to pick up when they call us

Long press to hang up when called

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds

Specifications

Dimensions2.30 x 1.45 x 1.30 cm

Weight42 grams

Charging method Charging case with magnetic pins



Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 4 hours on a single charge

IPX5 splash protection

Xiaomi Mi AirDots

These Xiaomi Mi AirDots, in addition to having a weight per headset of 4.1 grams and being compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, have noise cancellation technology. In addition, they promise great sound quality that you can enjoy for just over 3 hours. With its charging case, which reaches 300 mAh battery, you can load them up to 3 times.

Xiaomi Mi AirDots

Specifications

Dimensions2.30 x 1.45 x 1.30 cm

Weight68 grams

Charging method Charging case with magnetic pins



Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 3 hours on a single charge

Protection against water –

AirDots Pro

Xiaomi’s AirDots Pro raises the bar, with better audio quality, touch controls intuitive, automatic ignition and connection and a comfortable fit thanks to its cushions. Thanks to its infrared sensors the music will stop when you take them off, they also have Noise Cancellation.

AirDots Pro

Specifications

Total weight58 grams

Weight of each earphone 5,8 grams

Charging method Charging case with magnetic pins



Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 4 hours on a single charge

Protection against water IPX4

AirDots Pro 2

It is the latest model of Xiaomi wireless headphones, they come with a simple design that is (hopelessly) reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods, along with a small charging case. Their touch controls They will serve to control playback, also to call and activate Google Assistant. Its battery promises up to 3 hours of music, but you can extend them up to 10 hours with its charging case.

AirDots Pro 2

Specifications

Total weight 50 grams

Weight of each earphone 4.5 grams

Charging method Charging case with magnetic pins



Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 4 hours on a single charge

Protection against water IPX4

Which ones would we stay with?

If you are looking for some cheap wireless headphones, the Redmi AirDots they are a great option. For less than 30 euros you can get good sound quality, a nice design and a small and comfortable case. Also, their autonomy is average and you will not have to worry if you use them to do some exercise.

Follow Andro4all