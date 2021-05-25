This is the best way to pet a cat according to science

Signs of enjoyment in cats

In general, cats enjoy being stroked on their facial glands, including lat the base of the ears, under the chin and around the cheeks. On the other hand, they do not usually like to have their belly, back or the base of the tail stroked. Pay attention to your cat’s behavior!

Some of the signs of enjoyment in cats are as follows:

• Tail stands upright and chooses to initiate contact

• Purr and knead with its front paws.

• Gently shake the tail from side to side

• His facial expression is relaxed and his ears are erect