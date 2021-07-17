This is the best thing I have ever experienced in my life

George Russell once again impressed the fans with a great result in Silverstone, getting to be eighth in the classification, ahead even of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Having done it on the second weekend at the Red Bull Ring two weeks ago, Russell entered Q3 with the Williams for the second time. The Englishman managed to set a time of 1: 26: 971 in the final round to fall within 0.837 seconds of the best record of Lewis Hamilton, who took pole for Saturday’s sprint qualifying race.

“It was amazing to do our best qualifying of the year at Silverstone and in front of the fans, you know, my home crowd. It was a very exciting feeling and every lap I saw them cheering. It’s the best I’ve ever experienced in my life. Obviously not. We had the opportunity last year, so there are many words … to be honest. It has been a huge feeling, and I want more, “commented, exultant, the Briton.

“After the free practice I was lost, without confidence. And we had to make a small decision afterwards, whether it was trying to improve the car and turn the situation around or just stay firm and the track adapts to us.”

“We stood our ground, and the track just adapted to us, the tires … Everything went in our favor.”

The 23-year-old pilot, who sounds to replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes, he explained what was due to the great improvement he achieved in his second lap of Q2 (more than four tenths)

“It was several things: getting the tires in a better window, knowing exactly what to look for at the start, driving a little better, a very good position with a little slipstream of [Fernando] Alonso ahead. And all these things were in our favor, “he added.

“It really put us in the face. My first lap in Q2 was good, but nothing great. And then in the second, I took a big step forward.”

Russell will start eighth in Saturday’s sprint race, behind the McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, another of the local heroes. How far will it advance?

