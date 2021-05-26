This is the best-selling monitor on Amazon by Hot Sale: a curved Samsung

Samsung curved monitor. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Smart TVs with curved panels may have been one of the industry’s biggest failures of recent years. But that has not happened with computer monitors. Have you ever tried a curved screen to work?

For something this Samsung LC24F390 It has become the best-selling monitor on Amazon during the Hot Sale. Of course, the price is very important (it is reduced by 650 pesos), but there is much more that has convinced buyers, such as the more than 4,500 ratings that have given it an almost perfect average score of 4.8 stars.

The benefits of curved screens

A curved screen monitor offers in general a much more immersive experience, so that when working we will keep more focus on our tasks, also enjoying comfort when it comes to seeing everything at a glance.

They are very striking aesthetically speaking, and will give a new touch to your personal work area. Were you looking for one? Well, you shouldn’t miss out on this fantastic offer from Samsung LC24F390 in Amazon Mexico.

By maintaining the same focal length with respect to our eyes, constantly looking at these monitors produces less visual fatigue, since thanks to their 1,800 mm curvature radius of curvature we obtain a wider field of view that minimizes distraction. And it is that directing your gaze from one side of the screen to the other will always maintain the same distance, resting your eyes much more and obtaining a much wider field of vision. In short, you will work better.

Samsung curved monitor F390 Series

With a size of 23.5 inch, This model manages to maintain an excellent balance between performance and price, since it has a list of very complete features and a price that attracts a lot of attention, especially now with this great discount.

Keep in mind that the maximum resolution of this monitor is 1080p, but knowing that its dimensions do not exceed 24 inches, it is a very balanced resolution with which to get that fantastic price. His 16: 9 aspect ratio and its curvature also make this monitor an accessory for watching movies and having more than one window open with which to multitask.

You can also play with an advantage

Among many of its features, we will also find compatibility with AMD FreeSync, so the games will run perfectly when synchronizing the image with the screen refresh. It also has a response time of 4 milliseconds and a gaming mode with which to automatically adjust screen colors and contrast to fully enjoy games.

A very slim design

At only 11.9 millimeters thick, the screen offers a fairly reduced profile that will allow it to go unnoticed on your table, giving a rather elegant appearance to the eye that is enhanced by the attractive curvature.

Main Features

Screen size: 23.9 inch

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Screen curvature: 1800R

Aspect ratio: 16: 9

Panel type: GOES

Brightness: 250 cd / m2

Contrast ratio: 3,000: 1

Vision angle: 178 degrees

Soft drink: 60 Hz

FreeSync: Yes

Connections: 1 x HDMI

Dimensions with stand: 547.8 x 418.2 x 206.5 mm

Dimensions without stand: 547.8 x 326.3 x 87.6 mm

