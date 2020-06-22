Samsung reveals the smartphone models that have sold the most in Spain and worldwide in the first quarter of 2020.

Samsung which is preparing to launch mobile phones with 6 cameras, is one of the main manufacturers of smartphones worldwide, even currently occupies the second position in the ranking of brands that sell the most mobile phones worldwide. A recent report has now confirmed that the Galaxy A series of the South Korean company is one of the best-selling phones in the world and in Spain, and we will tell you which models are the ones users bet on.

Asian manufacturer is performing an important commitment to the Galaxy A range for a few years, with a strategy that consists of bringing the latest technological innovations to this family of devices, through different designs, sizes and styles but, above all, at a price that is affordable for any user. In this sense, the analysis company Strategy Analytics announced weeks ago that the Galaxy A51 It was the best-selling Android smartphone during the first quarter of 2020, with 6 million units distributed worldwide.

A model that has been very popular in both the European and Asian markets, occupying 2.3% of the market. The company has also highlighted that in the top 6 best-selling smartphones worldwide there are also two other Samsung models: Galaxy A10s and Galaxy A20s. As for Spain, the technology giant has confirmed through a statement on its blog for the press that the Galaxy A series is also having a very good reception so far in 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy A40 is the best-selling Android mobile in Spain, and the Galaxy A51 worldwide

In fact, the Galaxy A40 is the best-selling smartphone, with more than 93,000 units distributed in our country. In addition, four other devices of the company are in the top 10, such as the Galaxy A10, A70, A50 and A20e. Figures that show that users want to enjoy premium technology and enjoy the best mobile experience for a price suitable for your pockets.

In the statement, Samsung ensures that they have managed to meet that demand, not only with the latest innovations in cameras, screen and battery; but also with a wide ecosystem of applications where services such as Bixby, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and Samsung Knox, your security platform.

In the same way, the technology giant also claims that its goal is keep working to meet what people expect from technology: « A leap towards all kinds of experiences that make life easier, fun and meaningful ». Therefore, in this first half of the year they have made an effort to offer a complete and varied range of devices, such as the Galaxy A71, A51, A41 and A21s.

