We have been home for a few weeks and –either out of boredom or necessity– many users are taking the opportunity to buy a new smartphone. One of the cheap mobiles that we like the most is being a success on Amazon.

The Redmi Note 8T It is the smartphone that is selling the most during the quarantine, and it does not surprise us. We talk about a very complete device, which you can find on Amazon for only 154 euros. We review all its characteristics.

Everything you need, for very little

Redmi’s smartphone is made of glass and comes with a 6.3-inch LCD screen and Full HD + resolution. It features a drop-shaped notch and a sizable chin, but the Chinese terminal panel looks pretty good. In addition, you can find it in an attractive blue color.

Under its chassis, one of the mythical mid-range, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. We have tried it on many occasions and its performance is good, you will have no problem in your daily use. It comes with 3 GB and 4 GB versions of RAM, 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, technical sheet

Specifications Redmi Note 8T

Dimensions 75.4mm x 161.2mm x 8.6mm

6.3-inch LCD screen, Full HD + resolution and 409 PPP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM3 / 4 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 9

Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB

Cameras Quad rear: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP front

Battery 4,000 mAh

Others 3.5mm Jack, FM Radio, NFC, Quick Charge, Rear Fingerprint Reader

Starting price179 euros

The cameras of this Redmi Note 8T surprised us, giving very good results in most conditions. It houses a total of 4 cameras in its rear, led by a 48 megapixel sensor. It easily overcomes many of its direct rivals.

Its battery also deserves a special mention. With an amperage of 4,000 mAh, Exceeds 8 hours of screen without too much effort. If you don’t push your mobile too hard, you can reach two days of use with a single charge. In addition, it has a headphone jack, FM radio and NFC, features that should not be overlooked.

Very close, one of the most powerful

The realme X2 Pro, which we also had the opportunity to analyze, follows the Redmi terminal as one of the best sellers. It comes with a nice design and a screen 6.5-inch Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate.

Inside, one of the most powerful processors, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. In this case we talk about the version of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the most complete, which will satisfy the most demanding users. The realme smartphone also has a quad rear camera and a battery of 4,000 mAh with 50W fast charge.

Realme X2 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions: 161 x 75.7 x 8.7mm

199 grams of weight

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display

Gorilla Glass 5

90 Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

RAM6 / 8/12 GB

Operating system ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9

Storage 64 GB UFS 2.1 / 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 13 MP f / 2.5 telephoto with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens

Frontal: 16 MP

4,000 mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC fast charge

Others On-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack

Starting price From 399 euros

