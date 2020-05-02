Since the emergence of the walkman in the 80s of the last century, the path of gadgets to play music has been that of greater portability. Nowadays, for endless song lists, it comes down to a smartphone and headphones, the latter being completely wireless today.

Also known as true wireless, this type of headphones – which do not use cables to connect to the sound source or between both units – have had their boom since the launch of Apple AirPods. In that case we are talking about a high-end model with a high price; However, its release on the market has encouraged the emergence of more affordable options, without sacrificing quality or performance.

One of those alternatives are the QCY T1 headphones, the best rated on Amazon by users of this platform. So far they have more than 6,300 buyer reviews, of which 4,225 are positive. The result is that they have a Average rating of 4.4 stars out of five, the highest for wireless headphones on this website.

High sound quality

First of all, the first thing to consider in headphones is the audio quality they offer. This is a point in favor of the QCY T1, since reproduce high-quality stereo sound, with strong bass, and maintain low latency when playing or making videos. In addition, they incorporate a noise cancellation system so that calls are heard with great fidelity.

“I am amazed with these headphones; they have a sound that is amazing ”, begins writing user Javier Morales in his review. For his part, the client Daniel Mig describes his experience with the hands-free mode: “I have tested the function of receiving calls and, for both the caller and the person receiving, the quality has been very good.”

Comfortable and minimalist

Comfort is the primary goal in the design of these headphones, even in long-term use. It is because of that Includes rubber bands in three different sizes, in order to be able to choose the ones that best suit the ear. Added to this is its internal structure, which adjusts securely to prevent them from falling, making them perfect for sports or television viewing.

The user Santiago Delgado, who has already been able to test these headphones, considers them to be “one of the best” wireless models that he has used. “They sound great and are very comfortable to wear,” he says. The variety of tires included in the package also stands out: “I really liked that the instructions came in Spanish and several pads of different sizes for the headphones.”

Durable battery and easy pairing

Autonomy is another of its great strengths. With a 43 mAh battery and low consumptionthey can achieve four hours of use on a single charge, both in call mode and playing audio. But since include a portable quick charge case – with magnetic pull for extra support – you can recharge your headphones on the go and get a total autonomy of up to 15 hours.

On the other hand, they have Bluetooth 5.0 technology to connect with the mobile and other devices. Also, after pairing them the first time, simply remove them from the charging case to automatically turn on and connect to the device in seconds. And they don’t have to be glued to the sound source, either, since they offer a range of up to 10 meters away with a stable connection.

* All prices included in this article are updated as of 06-04-2020.