This is the best portable speaker in the world

A week with Sonos Roam, the speaker that has replaced the rest in the house. Photos: Jose Mendiola

Sometimes it is hard to believe that there is room for innovation in certain products, that it is possible to turn upside down the personal configuration and way of enjoying some devices. But it has happened. I must admit that I waited for the messenger with a certain indifference: A portable speaker? My house was already full of Sonos, Echos and even a defunct Jawbone.

But at the time I was a long way from realizing that the Sonos Roam that was about to come home would completely transform the way I listen to music and podcasts in my life.

Sound quality, of course

Agree. It seems that there is a clear consensus if we conclude that a horn has to sound good; in fact, it is something to be taken for granted. But sound quality itself is taken for granted in a high-end speaker in the middle of 2021, and Sonos Roam certainly doesn’t disappoint in this area.

The sound is clear and generous, and the limitations of the size of the device only begin to be perceived when we force it to very high volumes. Even in this case, the Sonos Roam offers a performance very close to that of its older brother, One.

Submersible, all terrain and … beautiful

After the sound test passed, we soon felt in our hands the first missile on the waterline of the speaker market: the design of the Sonos Roam is simply spectacular and this fact is not minor, because we will soon discover that it looks good in any room of home. Its premium finish and compact design do the rest. The bathroom, the living room, the kitchen … in a few hours the speaker accompanied me around the house, and also outside of it (the advantage of being portable).

Sonos has wanted the owners of the Roam to not worry in addition to damaging the speaker in an “off-road” use of the same. Sonos Roam is IP67 certified (resistance to water and dust) and, although we have not tested this part, the manufacturer claims that it gets along well with drops.

With all this argument, he immediately loses the fear of damaging the speaker and will not accompany you to the shower if necessary. An unimportant detail? By no means, Sonos in this way gives a new dimension to a product that until now we assimilated as more static.

Sonos Roam. Photo: amazon.com.mx

It would be perfect if it had wireless charging … And it does!

I admit that on the first day enjoying the Sonos Roam I was in love with the speaker. There was no ‘but’, everything was perfect. “If it had wireless charging, it would be perfect,” was the first thought I made internally, and it was an ignorant aloud thought: the Sonos Roam supports wireless charging, and via Qi, too. It was to read this feature and run to place it on the first of the wireless chargers scattered around the house: tachán! The led lit up confirming that the Roam was charging.

And how’s the battery going? Opening the accompanying Sonos app you have this information and many others, allowing you to configure the device at will down to the last detail. By the way, setting up the speaker is a process that is even rewarding: the app guides you at all times, detects the new device, updates the firmware to the latest version, and you can now enjoy it.

Sonos ensures a duration of ten hours for each charge, but supporting the Qi charge, it is a data that worries less. Every time you use the speaker, if you “pose” it on the base for a while and get used to it, it will be enough so that the battery issue is not a problem. I got into the habit of sporadically charging AirPods Pro this way – a little while every day – and I’ve never, ever, run out of battery.

Sonos Roam. Photo: aamzon.com.mx

The wireless magic of the Sonos Roam

When I attended the device’s pre-launch press presentation, I noticed that Sonos was very insistent on one peculiarity of this speaker: the use of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth together. I did not understand the scope of this function until I had it in my hands. Sonos Roam automatically manages your wireless connection: if it detects a Wi-Fi network (configured on your computer), it will prioritize and connect to it. Because it is important? Because you can fully enjoy features such as AirPlay, software updates or configure the speaker from anywhere in the house. I soon found myself changing songs on the Apple Watch while cooking with the Sonos Roam in the living room.

If, on the contrary, you carry it in your backpack, this device is so smart that it knows that it must connect via Bluetooth to the mobile, and this process is automatic without the user having to do anything. And if all this was not enough, Sonos allows you to configure the Alexa and Google voice assistants, so that you can invoke them aloud, something worthy considering that it is a very compact portable speaker.

My conclusion

In short, I keep trying, without success, to find fault with a round product in which Sonos has reminded us that it has been at this for a long time and that they know how to do things very well. The next? Possibly purchase another unit to pair it with this one and further improve the sound quality if possible.

This little device has elbowed the Echo Show out of my house and now reigns as a lone speaker for everything, and all with weighty arguments. In the arguments it is the only terrain in which you will see the scale increase; In format, Sonos Roam is extremely compact and lightweight.

