This is the best pizza in Spain, according to Madrid Fusión

Madrid Fusión was looking for the best pizza in Spain in two categories and has found it. Can Pizza has been proclaimed the winner in freestyle and La Balmesina has done it as the best Neapolitan -for which they have only been able to use tomato, mozzarella, basil, olive oil and salt- in the first national contest presented by DO Rueda .

The contest held this Thursday has had 12 finalists out of 27 shortlisted from more than a dozen cities, although it was finally the two Catalans who have taken the trophy in a “frenzied and delicious morning full of flavor”, according to organizers. For something the traditional way of cooking this dish is Intangible Heritage of UNESCO.

Can Pizza, with six establishments in Catalonia and one in Ibiza, is run by Isaac, Stefano & Max and Lolo. Their prices range between 9 and 17 euros. The most expensive of his menu is the Go Truffle. In their restaurants they offer classic pizzas, white (without tomato) and red (without mozzarella), all of them long-fermented —72 hours — and slow cooked to achieve a crisp to the point.

The other great winner of the contest, La Balmesina, is a gourmet pizzeria located in Barcelona and managed to sneak into the TOP 50 in Europe in 2019 and 2020. All its pizzas are made with organic sourdough and flour, also fermented for 72 hours. Their prices do not reach 15 euros, and the most expensive include ingredients such as truffle sauce, artisanal sweet ham or artisan mortadella. All can be accompanied with their natural wines.

The initiative of the gastronomic congress has wanted to publicize the work of pizzaiolos as cooks of artisan pizzas, a work that is not given too much visibility in Spain …

