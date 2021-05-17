This is the best Netflix suspense series you must ever see

This is the best Netflix suspense series you should ever have | Instagram

On this occasion we will mention one suspense series found in the famous platform from Netflix and that you should undoubtedly see it as soon as possible, if you are already at home resting, do not wait any longer and turn on your television.

It is about the series hosted on Netflix, “Falsa identity”, an American telenovela produced by Telemundo Global Studios and Argos Comunicación for Telemundo; which today is number one in Mexican series on Netflix.

This story was written by Perla Faría and Sergio Mendoza, which premiered through Telemundo on September 11, 2018, which was the replacement for the third season of “Without s3n0s, there is paradise.”

Then, on January 22, 2019, during the presentation of NATPE 2019, the telenovela was renewed for the second season, where the premiere was scheduled for September 22, 2020.

The truth is that this successful series that remains the best in Netflix, and also stars Luis Ernesto Franco and Camila Sodi as main characters.

“False identity” tells the story of Diego Hidalgo, played by actor Luis Ernesto Franco, and Isabel Fernández, a character played by Camila Sodi.

Two people with different worlds who meet to accept the false identity of a happy marriage to flee from certain enemies that they cannot forgive.

After the loss of Diego’s father, his brother Eliseo, played by Manuel Balbi, the Municipal President of Álamos, promised his failed father that he would take care of and watch over his brother, a situation that led Eliseo to protect him when it was discovered that Diego He was part of a gang of criminals who stole fuel from the state, selling it to the most important drug lord in Sonora.

On the other hand, the most popular Netflix original Mexican series in the world, ‘Who Fucked Sara?’, Premieres its second season this Wednesday, May 19, in which the whole truth about Sara’s murder is expected to be known.

However, this season there will be a harsher vision of reality in which the story of the innocent victim will take another turn, since during the first season there were many unsolved questions.

After a long work of investigations and a search for revenge by Álex, the character played by Colombian actor Manolo Cardona, this season will have to face all the secrets he found and his confusion will reach the limit.

The series will also continue to address social issues such as discrimination, homophobia, the mistreatment of women and a fundamental issue that joins the debate: the treatment of certain mental problems.

It should be noted that this second season is starring Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones.

It also features performances by Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Martín Saracho, Antonio de la Vega, Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Fátima Molina, Ela Velden, Héctor Jiménez , Marco Zapata and Litzy Domínguez, among others.