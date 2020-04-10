Mobile phones do much more than just phone or text. For many users, a smartphone is their business center, their office, an essential element to work. For others, on the other hand, they are a mere instrument of entertainment where they can surf the Internet or consult social networks. Others, on the other hand, have their smartphones to play and they consider that mobile phones are the perfect substitute for handheld consoles already practically extinct.

And this is not strange. With the sudden rise of video games for mobile phones, there are not a few readers who ask us about which is the best phone to enjoy the hundreds of games that we have available in the app store. And although today practically any phone is used for this task, we are going to choose one above the rest, which for us is the best gaming phone on the market today.

ASUS ROG Phone 2: the best gaming phone on the market

ASUS ROG Phone 2

Specifications

Dimensions 171 x 77.6 x 9.5 mm

Weight 240 grams

Display: 6.59-inch, 1080 x 2340-pixel AMOLED display



Pixel Density 391 ppi ppi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, Adreno 640

RAM12 GB

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie

Storage 512 GB

Cameras: Dual 48 and 13 megapixel rear with wide angle and 24 megapixel front

Battery 6000 mAh, fast charge 30W

Others Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, fingerprint reader, FM radio

Price899 euros

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 is not only the best gaming phone on the market, but also one of the most interesting devices we have been able to test. As we stated in our analysis, which you can consult at this link, the ASUS phone is quite round and although it loosens in some aspect, in general terms it is outstanding.

Why? It has one of the best screens we have been able to see, with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and the possibility of having 60, 90 and 120 Hz, which makes video games as well as any other content enjoy a fable. A greater abundance should be noted its sound section and is that we are going to be honest, a good video game can not be enjoyed if it is not with good sound. The sound experience of this ASUS ROG Phone 2 is indescribable. It really can’t be expressed in words, but it’s not only sharp but also really powerful. Without forgetting that it has an FM radio and a headphone port.

Finally performance. The ASUS ROG Phone 2 has a Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8/12 GB of RAM. It is indeed too high hardware considering that there are no Android apps that demand a lot, but this guarantees that there are no performance jerks and drops. It doesn’t matter what we put on this device, because it moves it without messing up. It also has its own software to enjoy even more of our favorite video games, as a special way of not disturbing, without forgetting its two physical buttons on one side in case the game requires them.

In short, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 is the best phone for long gaming sessions. It performs brutally, it does not heat up thanks to the accessory fan that comes in the box and its multimedia section is the best on the market even today. Unfortunately their cameras are not the strong point of the ending but… we were looking for a gaming phone, right? If what you want is to take photographs, better opt for another terminal.

The official price of the ASUS ROG Phone 2 is at 699 euros in its official store, although it is the 8 GB version of RAM. The 12 GB one can be obtained from Amazon although unfortunately somewhat more expensive. However we recommend the basic version because it is more than enough.

