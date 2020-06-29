The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip may be the best purchase for those looking for a different smartphone.

If you want to launch into the world of folding smartphonesThere are not many options to choose from. However, the outlay is large, so you must be sure of your purchase. Leaving aside the Motorola Moto RAZR and the Samsung Galaxy FoldI think there is a device that stands out for being a better alternative.

In my opinion, If you are looking for a folding mobile phone that will surprise everyone who looks at it, he Samsung Galaxy Z Flip It is the most balanced option today. We tell you why you should choose the device of the Korean firm.

This is the most surprising thing about Samsung

Deployed, the Samsung terminal has a 6.7-inch Infinity-Flex Dynamic AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution. When we close it we find a tiny 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display It will show the time and will notify you if you have notifications.

Its body is made of glass and it comes with a front in which practically everything is a screen. As our colleague Christian pointed out in his analysis, the metal hinge is robust, but does not prevent opening the phone from being a simple process. In short, we are talking about a comfortable and surprising terminal in the aesthetic section.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Technical sheet and specifications

DimensionsUnfolded: 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2 (mm)

Creased: 87.4 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 (mm) Weight 183 (g)

6.7-inch Infinity-Flex Dynamic AMOLED Main Screen FHD + (2,636 x 1,080 pixels), 21.9: 9 format, 425 dpi

1.1-inch Super AMOLED Cover display 300 x 116 pixels, 303 dpi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + Octa-core (1x Kryo 485 @ 2.96 GHz & 3x Kryo 485 @ 2.42 GHz & 4x Kryo 485 @ 1.8 GHz) GPU Adreno 640

RAM8 GB LPDDRX4

Storage 256 GB UFS 3.0

Operating system Android 10 PieOne UI 2.0

Connectivity 4G LTE dual SIM (nanoSIM / eSIM) Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0 LEaGPS + GLONASS + GALILEO + BDSNFCC USB Type-C connector

CamerasRear: Dual 12 MP (wide) f / 1.8 + 12 MP (ultrawide) f / 2.2, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, HDR, 2160p @ 60fps video autofocus

Frontal: 10 MP (wide) f / 2.4, PDAF autofocus, HDR

Battery 3,300 mAh (non-removable) 15W fast charge & 9W wireless fast charge

Others Gorilla Glass 6 Side frame finger reader AKG sound with Dolby Atmos Samsung proprietary services (Health, Pay, …)

Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, a processor that saw the light last year, but that is still one of the most powerful. A single version of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

We are not talking about a device with multiple cameras on its back, the Samsung terminal « only » incorporates a pair of sensors on its back. Both have 12 megapixels and, as we pointed out in their analysis, the results are closer to the Samsung Galaxy S10 than to the recent Galaxy S20.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip incorporates a 3,300 mAh battery, with 15W fast charge. It also has a fingerprint reader on the side and NFC, you can use it to pay in all kinds of shops along with applications like Samsung pay and Google Pay.

I think it is the most balanced folding today, also the best designed. Now you can find it at a relatively attractive price, somewhat cheaper than when it went on sale, so you have a good chance.

