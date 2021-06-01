This is the best day of the week to take a day off

(Photo: OSCAR WONG VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Society is tired. Surveys on burnout show an upward trend exacerbated by the pandemic. Taking a day off during the week is one of the easiest ways to take care of your mental health, and although it is clear that a 24-hour break is not going to solve all your problems, help never hurts.

The psychologist Lisa Orbé-Austin, who specializes in guiding professionals in their careers, ensures that a day off to rest provides a sense of relief, a greater ability to regulate your emotions and a better perspective.

“It will never end all your problems, but it is a respite,” emphasizes Orbé-Austin. “You should notice some improvement.”

But is there a day that is better than another to take a week off? When you’re on the brink of collapse, a day off feels great. If you have the freedom to choose the day, heed the advice of the experts.

Don’t fall into Wednesday’s trap

Melody Wilding, a career counselor and social worker, does not recommend taking an intermediate day of the work week off, as it can be more difficult to disconnect when you know you still have some tasks to finish.

“You may not even take advantage of the day because you will start planning and preparing the rest of the week to end it well,” he explains. So his advice is to take Monday or Friday off, so that it becomes an extension of the weekend.

Orbé-Austin agrees that although some people prefer Wednesdays to break the dynamics of the work week, she also recommends Mondays or Fridays to extend the weekend. “A single day is often short.”

But think a …

