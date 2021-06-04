This is the best croquette in Spain and it costs 3.5 euros

Croqueta de Cañitas Maite, chosen as the best of 2021 in Madrid Fusión. (Photo: CAÑITAS MAITE)

The best ham croquette in Spain is in Cañitas Maite, in the town of Casas Ibáñez, Albacete. This has been determined this Thursday by the jury of the contest to choose the tastiest of 2021 in Madrid Fusión.

Its croquette, made from bechamel with sheep’s milk from the Calaveruela Farm and butter, Joselito ham and panko batter (dry bread flakes), prevailed over those of Senén González (Sagartoki, Vitoria), Álex García (Umm Food & Drink, Logroño), Antonio Navarro (Essentia, Tarancón, Cuenca), Daniel Zarzavilla (Tragatá, Ronda, Málaga), Diego Pérez (Bina Bar, Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz) and Martín Comamala (539 Plats Forts, Puigcerdà, Girona ).

“Everything in Cañitas Maite revolves around our land. In our case, as we are surrounded by sheep, we make our croquettes with sheep’s milk because when you give importance to your environment, only good things can come out, ”explained La Mancha chefs Javier Sanz and Juan Sahuquillo, as Traveler reports.

“To bowl we smear our hands in olive oil and pass them through beaten egg and a mixture of panko and breadcrumbs to get a fine batter”, they also told Cadena SER.

The jury was convinced by the contrast between the crispy crust and the smooth, creamy interior. “The ham inside the croquette is a ham chopped in a practically miniscule way. It was noticeable in the chewing, but it was not an impediment ”, commented the chef César González, Sezar Blue, to said station.

It is served presented on a plate that mimics a bar napkin, accompanied by a base of bacon airbags and a slice of ham. That’s not the best: this delicacy costs 3.5 euros.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.