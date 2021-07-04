This is the best beach in Spain, according to ‘Traveler’

Valdevaqueros beach, in Cádiz (Photo: Perszing1982 via . / iStockphoto)

The Spanish have passed sentence. According to the survey ‘Best beach in Spain 2021’ prepared by Traveler magazine, the best sandy area in the country is Valdevaqueros beach, in Cádiz.

Located in Tarifa, this beach is characterized by its beautiful and fine white sand and its size, four kilometers in length. Valdevaqueros is an oasis away from large buildings, perfect for lovers of sports such as kitesurfing.

It also has an added virtue: views of Africa. Despite being located in a natural environment, Valdevaqueros is surrounded by beach bars and restaurants where you can stop to eat or have a cocktail watching the sunset. For those who want to enjoy the full experience, the Kampaoh-Paloma glamping tents are an ideal option to spend a night by the sea.

Valdevaqueros has prevailed over nine other Spanish sandbanks, with Figueiras beach (Cíes Islands, Galicia) occupying second place and Caló des Mort (Formentera, Balearic Islands), third.

Although Rodas beach, famous for having been voted the best in the world by The Guardian, is the best known of the Cíes Islands, Figueiras has nothing to envy. You can enjoy the same crystalline waters and when the afternoon comes the shade of the pines becomes appetizing after a day in the sun.

Caló des Mort beach, in Formentera, is not the most touristy corner of the island either. Located near Migjorn, it offers a spectacle like most places in Formentera thanks to its turquoise waters and posidonia meadows. Unlike Illetes, there are no restaurants or beach clubs here.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE