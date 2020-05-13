This offer is available at the time of publication, the price of the product may vary depending on the stock and the store.

Surely, this quarantine you are having time to take advantage of your console with so much free time, and that is always something we like, but today we did not come to talk about games or mobiles, We are going to show you the best accessory that you can buy for your PS4, which is on sale on Aliexpress for a limited time.

It’s about a 3 in 1 support that will make your life much easier, and will allow you to leave everything related to your console in good order And in the same place, in addition to some other things that I am going to tell you next, let’s take a look!

This 3-in-1 stand is the best accessory for your PS4, and it’s on sale

You do not usually see too many accessories for a console itself, but these are usually intended rather for the command of the console. In this case no, but at the same time yes, since it is a 3 in 1 support in which you can leave your console supported, while it receives ventilation from the support at the bottom thanks to the fans of the same that, in addition, are powered by the console itself, so, once this is turned off, the fans too.

On one side you will find two pin holders to charge two PS4 game controllers while you leave them there until you play again. So the controls will be collected, visible, and loading. They are all advantages in this sense, and more if you take into account that you will not have to take a cable and load the remote, but you will simply have to leave it in its holder, and now.

But the thing does not end here –for some reason it is the best accessory for your PS4–, since, on the other hand, you will have a space to leave the covers of the games, 12, specifically, so you don’t have to leave them in a place away from the console. Also, with the boom in digital sales, you may have 12 or fewer games in physical format. And if so, this accessory will come as a finger ring.

This, which is in our view the best PS4 accessory, is the perfect complement to your console, since it is capable of keeping everything related to your console well ordered, in addition to giving extra ventilation to the PS4, And the best thing is that it is now discounted on Aliexpress at almost half its price.

