“I want tennis to be a better place.” It is a phrase as ambitious as it is suspicious of falling into the drawer of topics or ‘corporate’ phrases, but if it says so Noah Rubin, things change a lot. The American, who is currently still battling in the Challengers to reach his best level, is the creator, interviewer and guardian of a treasure, a project called ‘Behind the racquet’, where he has managed to get players to not only tell personal and emotional experiences, but also they are also participants in deliveries subsequent to theirs. After each story, which is published on the web and on the project’s Instagram account, it is very common to see many players who support the tennis player who somehow opens emotionally to tell in person his personal life line. and professional.

This moment is one of much production on the channel. Rubin claims to have carried out up to 35 interviews in this world confinement, having recently published the stories of Pablo Andújar or Roberto Bautista. But it also remains to tell yours. That of Noah Rubin, who has attended ‘Tour-Talk’, tells many things about the project and what she has sought with him, pointing out two specific interviews as the most shocking.

“It is incredible to see in the last year how far it has come,” says Rubin about the project. “During the pandemic, alone, while at home, I think I have published 35 new interviews. It’s an amazing time for me, obviously exhausting, and also doing interviews about myself like this. I have been very busy. It’s not so much about the story but about the conversation: having grown men cry in front of me, hearing stories about people opening up when you give them a platform. I wanted to highlight mental health and start a conversation about it. “

“Sandgren was the most shocking interview: he hugged me and cried”

Rubin previously reflects on the current moment, what it means for tennis. “We always complain about the length of the seasons (we rarely have the ability to take a break), but many of my fellow professional players don’t really know how to live without tennis. We haven’t had a chance to take a break without feeling anxiety that we are missing out. It is important for these players to take some time and say, “Hey, let’s get our bodies to a point where we don’t have discomfort. It’s okay to stay active and maintain mobility. However, there is no need to train at a high level at this time. This is a time to take time for each other. “

“I think I’m different because this time he’s been almost busier than my normal tennis schedule. I’m doing all this ‘Behind The Racquet’ work (six or seven interviews a day). I really don’t have time to rest with everything I’m doing. I add five or six hours of work. And I really want to spend some time with family and friends, but I think it’s time to relax and do something we’ve always wanted to do; I enjoy getting away from the world of tennis. “

Rubin finally tells what two interviews have seemed the most shocking and interesting of all. “One, Tennys Sandgren, who was the first to really hug me and cry in front of me in an hour-long conversation. He said to me: ‘Thank you very much. I have never been able to share my full story. Thank you for giving me this opportunity. “Another, Darian King, whom I am very good friends with, spoke about his mother’s death. He had no idea. So that triggered something in me that said,” Wow. “I have a responsibility. I have to open up. There have to be so many others in the same situation and I have to be able to shed light if people want. In the end, they all pose behind their tennis racket. They are all on the same level. which is number 4 in the world. They are all doing the same thing: being who they are. There is something between you and them that you do not always know and there is a barrier to overcome. That is the metaphor with which you played and the racket represents an image Great. Obviously, I’m lucky to be building something right now that will be my legacy and hopefully it will grow and grow and grow. Doing it during my game days is a bonus. I want to make tennis a better world. “

"There was always a little bit of a fight between my father and my mother. My mother wanted me to study more, which is why I was in school while playing tennis until I was 18. In Russia most professional athletes are done studying around 12 years old. It might have been the reason I wasn't as good as my friends for some time, but I have no regrets. There were many tough times before the help from the federation and sponsors, when there wasn't enough money. There were matches where I lost and all I was thinking about was the extra 100 dollars I could've made. The toughest period for me was the switch from juniors to pros. I ended at 13 in the world in junior tennis. I started to quickly understand, after playing futures, just how difficult it would be to get from 700 to 300 in the world. You needed to save as much money as possible while trying to win five or six futures as quickly as possible. At the time I was lost, didn't know how to do that because there were so many other players trying to do the same thing. I remember talking to Bublik, playing a future thirty minutes away from where I lived in France. I was around 700 in the world and asked him, 'How do you even become 300, it seems impossible?' To this day he remembers that line and will joke when he sees me, 'Come on, how did we become 300 ?! 'Even after reaching the top 100 for the first time, I knew deep down I wasn't professional. When I was on court I would give 100%, but off the court I would not do the right things. I would go to bed late, play hours of PlayStation and just not worry about the small things. From 70 to top 5 in the world was the jump where I really decided to dedicate everything to tennis. I wanted to finally find my limits. I know people say there are none, but I want to test myself and find mine. That was the moment for me. I remember before that major jump where I would play one long match and I would lose the next day just because I couldn't move. If you talk to anyone from juniors they would say I was one of the players in the worst shape, sometimes cramping after only thirty minutes …"

